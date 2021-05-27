SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition, announced the promotion of Ryan Warren from Vice President of Marketing to Chief Commercial Officer.
Warren joined LevelTen in 2020, bringing with him 25 years of sales and marketing experience in renewable energy and enterprise platform software.
Since joining LevelTen, Warren has led the company's branding and marketing efforts through an expansion to Europe, the creation of a partner advisor network, and the launch of LevelTen's second major product line, the LevelTen Asset Marketplace. As Chief Commercial Officer, Warren will continue to oversee marketing, as well as LevelTen's sales, customer success, and commercial business teams. He will continue reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Bryce Smith.
"I've spent my career helping customers get access to the technology they need to solve complex business problems. Today, few problems in the world are more challenging and urgent for individuals, businesses and governments than climate change. What attracted me to LevelTen is their solution: providing the renewable transaction infrastructure needed to radically accelerate the planet's clean energy transition. I look forward to helping our customers and partners develop more renewable energy, faster, and am humbled by the trust that the leadership team has placed in me," said Warren.
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition. LevelTen delivers the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement Price Plans spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Kiley Ribordy, LevelTen Energy, 312-267-0064, levelten@walkersands.com
SOURCE LevelTen Energy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.