SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, announced a $35 million Series C funding round led by NGP ETP, with participation from My Climate Journey (MCJ) Collective, as well as nearly all of LevelTen's existing investors, including Avista Development, Constellation Technology Ventures, Equinor Ventures, Founders' Co-op, Prelude Ventures, Techstars, TotalEnergies Ventures and Wireframe Ventures. In addition, Google participated as part of its goal of supporting innovative solutions that help enable businesses of all sizes, including Google Cloud customers, to source 24/7 carbon-free energy. LevelTen has now raised $62.3 million, in aggregate.
This latest capital infusion will help the company further scale its existing renewable energy transaction platform, which comprises the Energy Marketplace, Asset Marketplace and Performance Monitoring software. The company will also use proceeds to develop additional software solutions to accelerate the clean energy transition, investing in real-time load matching technology (24/7), project developer services, environmental and social justice scoring systems, and more advanced power purchase agreement (PPA) products.
The LevelTen Platform is now the world's largest online hub for utility-scale renewable energy deals, connecting a range of energy advisors and experienced buyers with more than 500 project developers, owners and financiers. LevelTen's partner network now includes more than 25 energy advisors and retail electricity providers, including 3Degrees, Accenture, Constellation, Deloitte and South Pole. The LevelTen Energy Marketplace delivers access to the world's largest collection of PPAs, with more than 4,000 offers from 1,300 projects spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. To date, LevelTen has facilitated more than $5 billion in renewable energy transactions and 3.3 gigawatts of renewable energy deals.
"In market after market, when the majority of buyers and sellers coalesce around a single technology platform, tremendous growth and value creation typically follow," said Philip Deutch, Partner, NGP. "With renewable energy projects, sophisticated software is key to helping buyers and sellers align on risk, value and terms, and transact more efficiently. We believe LevelTen is the leading global network for renewable transactions and is positioned to dramatically grow its business with the right capital partners. We are pleased to be one of those partners and think that our experience growing global energy transition companies can really add value."
To reach net zero emissions by 2050, BloombergNEF estimates that 1,400 gigawatts of renewables need to be deployed every year, on average, for the next three decades, and annual investment in energy supply and infrastructure must double, exceeding $3.1 trillion per year. LevelTen provides the renewable transaction infrastructure that bridges the gap between those investment dollars and clean energy projects, automating PPA transactions, asset sales, project performance tracking and market intelligence gathering. Historically, clean energy transactions have required complicated, bilateral negotiations, taking months or years to complete. By delivering the marketplaces, software, standards and analytics necessary to execute efficiently, LevelTen facilitates better and faster deals for energy buyers, sellers, advisors and financiers.
"In 2018, LevelTen dramatically improved the power purchase agreement process with the launch of the LevelTen Energy Marketplace," said Bryce Smith, Chief Executive Officer, LevelTen Energy. "In 2021, we released the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, simplifying the process of buying and selling the projects, themselves. Now, with this new funding, LevelTen will advance the industry again with the launch of even more transaction infrastructure products and services vital to accelerating the energy transition. Renewable transactions will surely become as customary and as efficient as fossil fuel transactions, and we're intent on improving our platform until that happens."
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition. LevelTen delivers the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 500 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
LevelTen is a commodity trading advisor (CTA) registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Member of the National Futures Association (NFA). All information available through the LevelTen Platform is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice regarding the value of or advisability of entering into any particular renewable energy transaction. Renewable energy transactions involve substantial risk of loss, and parties are strongly advised to consult with professional and legal advisors prior to entering into any given transaction. The LevelTen Platform is not designed or intended to allow users to place orders or enter into self-executing transactions within the Platform, and the offer, acceptance and contracting process for all transactions takes place directly between buyer and seller, in their sole discretion, with the LevelTen Platform merely providing tools and information to help facilitate such transactions.
