Mortgage affordability has improved since 2018 because of ultra-low mortgage rates - Households that own their home typically spent 17.5% of household income on their monthly housing payments in September, down from 19.6% two years earlier. - Record-low mortgage rates are driving these affordability gains, but saving for a down payment remains a challenge for first-time buyers especially. - Home values have grown at about twice the rate of incomes over the past six years. The typical U.S. home is now worth 3.08 times the median homeowner household income, an all-time high in Zillow's data.