SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases, announced today it has entered into a research collaboration with Novo Nordisk to evaluate the use of Lumen's unique drug development and manufacturing platform in Novo Nordisk's research and development activities within obesity and other metabolic disorders.
The collaboration builds on previously published research pointing to a diversity of relevant biology within the gastrointestinal tract that can potentially be modulated with therapeutic proteins. Lumen's unique spirulina-based drug development environment unlocks the potential of orally delivered biologic drugs by manufacturing them with the scalability and affordability more typical of small-molecule drugs.
"Novo Nordisk is a world leading metabolic disease company, and we are thrilled that they share our enthusiasm for new strategies for delivering oral biologics," said Brian Finrow, Lumen's CEO. "This collaboration brings the best of two worlds together: Lumen's expertise in large-scale, affordable manufacturing of orally delivered biologic drugs and Novo Nordisk's expertise in the clinical development and commercialization of treatments for cardiometabolic disease."
The initial stages of the research collaboration will take place over approximately one year. During this period Lumen and Novo Nordisk will jointly develop and evaluate the bioactivity of metabolically relevant molecules produced and delivered using spirulina.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
About Lumen
Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drug candidates for prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company's unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biologics industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs than current approaches. Lumen's clinical pipeline includes investigational biologic drugs for C. difficile infection, inflammatory bowel disease, Covid-19, norovirus, and traveler's diarrhea. For more information, visit: www.lumen.bio.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-bioscience-and-novo-nordisk-enter-into-research-collaboration-to-explore-novel-strategies-to-deliver-oral-biologics-for-cardiometabolic-disease-301313338.html
SOURCE Lumen Bioscience
