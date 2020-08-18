SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is relaunching several of its scientific About-sites for content and clarity. As national food safety advocates, they hope to educate the public about foodborne illnesses, such as Botulism, Campylobacter, Cyclospora, E. coli, Hepatitis A, Listeria, Norovirus, Salmonella, Shigella and their complications.
The update involves adding images and tables in an effort to render the sites more user-friendly, and refreshing content to reflect the latest, most accurate information. To accomplish the sizable task of updating its dozen websites, Marler Clark has enlisted the help of some of the nation's leading medical and food safety experts.
Thus far, the following websites, detailing the complications associated with foodborne illnesses have been relaunched:
- Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome: www.about-hus.com
Hemolytic uremic syndrome was first described in 1955, but it was not known to be secondary to Escherichia coli (E. coli) infections until 1983. HUS is now recognized as a cause of acute kidney failure in infants and young children. Adolescents and adults are also susceptible, as are the elderly, who often have severe disease and are at significant risk of death from the disease.
- Guillain-Barré Syndrome: www.about-guillain-barre.com
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a disorder in which the body's immune response, typically to an infection, causes nerve damage. The syndrome is rare, affecting about one to two people in 100,000 each year. It can present as a very mild case of brief weakness to devastating paralysis, affecting the muscles that allow a person to breathe on their own.
- Reactive Arthritis: www.about-reactive-arthritis.com
Formerly known as Reiter syndrome, reactive arthritis (ReA) is joint inflammation that occurs after a bacterial infection originating outside the joints (i.e., "extra-articular"). Acute ReA occurs several days or weeks after the antecedent infection. It is typically monoarticular (involving one joint) or oligoarticular (involving just a few joints, usually less than six). The lower extremities are most commonly involved, but it can also involve the arms and spine.
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome: www.about-irritablebowelsyndrome.com
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a functional disorder of the gastrointestinal tract. The hallmark symptoms of IBS are abdominal pain and altered bowel habits.
Marler Clark is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of foodborne illness outbreaks. It is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. The lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.