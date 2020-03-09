REDMOND, Wash., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable June 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be May 20, 2020.
