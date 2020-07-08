REDMOND, Wash., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2020 fourth-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
