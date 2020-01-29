REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that fiscal year 2020 second-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website.
The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2020-Q2/press-release-webcast.
As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
