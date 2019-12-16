The preference to own rather than rent and student loan burdens are expected to be the determining factors either way - The U.S. homeownership rate for 35- to 44-year-olds has fallen from 66% to 60% since 2009 - In a survey of 110 economists and real estate experts conducted by Pulsenomics and Zillow, panelists most often expect the homeownership rate among this age group to increase by 2035, when the oldest Gen Z members will turn 40 - Panelists often agree that preference to own instead of rent and student loan burdens will be important factors, but disagree about how they will trend in the next 15 years - On average, panelists expect home values to grow 2.8% next year, up from 2.5% expected growth for 2020 when surveyed a year ago