Motors Northwest Dealership Offers a Vast Selection of Fuel-Efficient Used Cars
TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With fluctuating gas prices and an uncertain economy, many drivers are now searching for the most economical, used vehicles. Here's the good news for all the drivers in Tacoma, WA! Budget-friendly fuel-efficient used cars, SUVs and crossovers, vans, or trucks are now available at Motors Northwest. These used vehicles have an EPA combined fuel economy estimate of at least 30 MPG, with no compromise on performance, comfort, and practicality. Plus, drivers can save time spent on filling up the fuel.
The Motors Northwest dealership's inventory is filled with the used models from the year 2000-2020. Some of the most fuel-efficient vehicles are Acura, Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, MINI, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. With an advanced filter option, individuals can further narrow down their search preferences by model, trim, transmission, body style, and exterior color choices. In addition, the dealership is also involved in end-to-end trade-ins. Drivers who are interested in trading their current vehicle can take advantage of the free car valuation and get the vehicle's true market value in less than a minute.
If not now, when? Shoppers around the Tacoma area who are looking for fuel-efficient used vehicles will be pleased to view the vast selection on the dealership's website: https://www.motorsnorthwest.com/. Motors Northwest is located at 7007 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409, and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Members of the dealership staff are also available by phone - 253-475-5000, to help with the queries and schedule a test drive.
