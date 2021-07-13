TACOMA, Wash., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Searching for a special discount on branded cars during the Independence Day weekend? Well, there's one 2021 Independence Day special offer waiting for Tacoma-area customers. Yes! Starting on July 4, 2021, Motors Northwest is offering a wide selection of used cars at discounted prices. Interested customers are encouraged to take advantage of this sale as soon as possible.
This dealership features a wide range of top branded cars like Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more. All these models can be found at the online inventory of Motors Northwest. Potential customers can also check the CARFAX Vehicle History Report when buying a used car. No payments for 90-days available upon approval of credit. The offer is valid for a limited time till July 31, 2021. No exceptions.
Customers can shop by price, mileage, MPG ratings, year, make, model, trim, exterior, interior, body style, drivetrain, and transmission. Motors Northwest doesn't just help the customers in Tacoma find a used vehicle but also offers pre-approved finance at highly competitive rates. They have fine-tuned the process to make the approvals easier and faster.
Those interested in learning more about the 2021 Independence Sale at Motors Northwest can visit the dealership's website http://www.motorsnorthwest.com or call at 253-475-5000. The Motors Northwest dealership is located at 7007 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. The dealership's showroom open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
