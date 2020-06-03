SEATTLE, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential real estate software company, MoxiWorks, has published a new handbook for business leaders as they work toward recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and work to build more durable businesses to withstand any future crises.
GRIT UNLOCKED: The Handbook for Growing an Unstoppable Real Estate Business brings together 26 leading real estate industry voices with lessons on resiliency and endurance, and insights into how their businesses are surviving and thriving in the face of a global pandemic.
"When the COVID-19 crisis began we felt the weight of the uncertainty for our communities, our industry and the country as a whole," said MoxiWorks CEO, York Baur. "While we didn't know much about what the result of this crisis would be (and still don't), we did know that we were committed to helping and serving brokerages across the country. We brought industry leaders together to give them a place to collaborate through virtual roundtables, a five-week webinar series, podcasts and more discussing how to remain resilient and durable through this crisis. But that still didn't feel like enough. This book is the culmination of our desire to help as many brokerages and their agents as we could by bringing this inspiring group of industry leaders together in one book."
GRIT UNLOCKED features lessons from:
Stephanie Anton, Rob Amen, York Baur, Gino Blefari, Brian Boero, Paul Boomsma, Helen Hanna Casey, Adam Contos, Mike DelPrete, Jeff Detwiler, Matthew Ferrara, Dan Forsman, Matthew Gardner, DeAnn Golden, Ryan Gorman, Chris Gunn, Hoby Hanna, OB Jacobi, Larry Kendall, Julie Kozich, Steve Murray, Georgia Perez, Michael Saunders, Greg Scott, Eric Thompson, and Bill Yaman
An excerpt from the Foreword authored by Matthew Ferrara, Philosopher:
Contained in this guide are leadership insights from an industry that has weathered decades of business cycles — from economic booms and financial busts to industry-wide technology transformations. These organizations have navigated national crises like September 11 and international monetary meltdowns every other decade. They have initiated and directed an endless stream of innovative experimentation. Through it all, one thing has remained consistent: A deep and abiding commitment to stick with it, to see it through.
The result has been one of the most resilient, flexible, creative and adaptive industries in the global economy; one which has made change its middle name and problem-solving its daily habit. An industry that has, in some sense, been practicing its whole life for today's troubles and stands ready to tackle it head on. Not a single person hesitated when asked to contribute to this guide, even during a global pandemic. That's what we do, was the common sentiment. Whatever it takes, for friends and competitors alike. To stay in the game, in the best of times or the worst. Sharing our best ideas creates a stronger foundation for everyone.
Baur added, "we are beyond grateful that each of these leaders were able to share their insights and expertise to help inspire brokerages across the country. Our industry is strong and will bounce back and we look forward to seeing how the industry evolves over the coming months."
GRIT UNLOCKED can be downloaded for free here. MoxiWorks will also be publishing an audiobook version in the weeks to come. To learn more, visit moxiworks.com.
About MoxiWorks
MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves more than 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide accounting for more than 13% of U.S. real estate transactions. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. Find more information at moxiworks.com.
MoxiWorks – Let's sell more homes together
For more information on this topic and other press inquiries at MoxiWorks, please contact Jordan Barrish at jordan.barrish@moxiworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.