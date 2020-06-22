SEATTLE, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mytaptrack® has taken steps to ensure that school districts have a tool which allows them to support children with IEPs in the remote learning environments created by the COVID-19 epidemic. With mytaptrack®, data tracking and reporting for Individual Education Plan (IEP) goals can seamlessly transition from a remote learning environment to a hybrid educational environment with little training.
Seven million students in the US are supported with IEPs, which ensure services and support is provided to the child in order to make progress toward enabling them to take part in their own education. When the coronavirus closed schools, for a majority of these children their support systems were also removed, and data tracking for these children have not been continued in the majority of cases.
With the mytaptrack ® platform, schools can track behavior in the home environment as well as in the school environment. This capability allows for special education teachers to start stepping into the role of a coach for the parent, and increase the level of support the child gets at home. The CEO of mytaptrack®, Nikody Keating, stated, "Right now schools are faced with needing to comply with the IDEA, and the challenges of remote learning. For students in special education or who have IEPs this is even more of a challenge. Teachers who have training on the methods to help the student succeed are at arm's distance, while parents struggle. We need to get information between the home environment and the classroom environment clearly communicated to be able to really start helping these parents who already have a lot on their plates."
About mytaptrack®
mytaptrack® is a behavior tracking IoT device and online platform solution for children with special needs. It shares data in real time with educators, parents and providers. mytaptrack® is committed to providing private, secure, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) compliant solutions for children nationwide. Learn more at mytaptrack.com and @mytaptrack on all social media platforms.
Contact:
Nikody Keating
241712@email4pr.com
206-295-7722
