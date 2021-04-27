SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, announced today the availability of At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris, enabling businesses to ensure resilient and high-quality Internet connections for remote and hybrid work environments at an affordable rate.
"The home office has become the new branch office for businesses that have enabled staff to work from home permanently or intermittently in a hybrid workplace," said Steven Horgan, Director of Product Management at NetFortris. "But home networks are not set up to meet the security, uptime and quality requirements that enterprise networks demand. At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris fills the gap without the enterprise price tag."
At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris is an extension of SD-WAN by NetFortris, which leverages widely available, low-cost broadband to connect headquarters, data centers and branch offices with high-bandwidth networks that are redundant and support critical business traffic. SD-WAN by NetFortris is managed 24/7 by network specialists from the NetFortris Network Operations Center (NOC).
At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris improves the variable performance of congestion-prone consumer broadband by segmenting business and home traffic, ensuring the privacy of personal traffic and prioritizing business traffic.
"It doesn't matter if other family members are streaming video or playing games online. Your employees will experience secure, high-quality and uninterrupted connectivity with At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris," said Horgan. "This is critical for business applications that require stable links, such as virtual desktops, video meetings, hosted PBX, UCaaS, virtual contact center, Microsoft Office and other cloud applications."
With this new solution, NetFortris provides a clear advantage to work-from-home environments at a right-sized subscription rate that's affordable for organizations of all sizes – from small office/home office (SOHO) to multilocation enterprises.
At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris is delivered as an economical bundle, including hardware, software licensing, configuration and management. Customers can choose from two packages:
At-Home SD-WAN Standard, at $90 per month per home*, which includes:
- Support for one business user with three devices
- Support for unlimited home users and devices
- Support for up to 200Mbps
- VMware SD-WAN Edge 510 application accelerator
- 24/7 management
At-Home SD-WAN Pro, at $161 per month per home*, which includes
- Support for one business user with six devices
- Support for unlimited home users and devices
- Support for up to 350Mbps
- VMware SD-WAN Edge 610 application accelerator
- 24/7 management
NetFortris' VMware SD-WAN Edge 510 and 610 device profiles are preconfigured for low-touch deployments. Employees simply connect the edge devices to power and primary and secondary home Internet services (e.g., cable, FTTH, DSL, satellite, 4G LTE, etc.), which work in tandem for increased bandwidth and always-on Internet.
At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris can be deployed standalone or integrated into existing corporate SD-WAN or MPLS networks.
As an added benefit, At-Home SD-WAN also provides an alternative to corporate virtual private networks (VPNs), which may be overtaxed by the increase in remote workers. Unlike traditional VPNs, all SD-WAN traffic does not need to be routed to the main office or data center; it can be sent directly to company cloud services like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, or NetFortris Comm-unity Unified Communications, freeing up company bandwidth and infrastructure.
Unlike traditional VPNs, SD-WAN also doesn't take up processing power on employees' computers to create SSL tunnels or require employees to log in, reducing human error as a factor in securing a business' network.
Visit NetFortris online to learn more about At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris.
*Terms and conditions apply.
About SD-WAN by NetFortris
SD-WAN by NetFortris enables businesses to have a more agile and cost-effective network by aggregating affordable and widely available broadband connections to boost bandwidth and redundancy. We also add a layer of control that enables businesses to prioritize critical applications like voice and video for improved quality of service and simplify administration with centralized management.
Unlike many other SD-WAN providers, NetFortris is not a reseller. We host and manage all network elements and cloud orchestration components in our secure IP core network and deliver SD-WAN across our international fiber backbone with 40+ points of presence (PoPs) and growing. Our SD-WAN solutions are architected by our expert CISO and CTO to meet customer requirements and managed by our network specialists or co-managed with our customers' internal teams.
Visit us online for more information about SD-WAN by NetFortris.
About NetFortris
NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communications solutions customized to meet the unique needs of midmarket and enterprise customers. NetFortris cloud solutions are carried over a private nationwide MPLS network and include SD-WAN, Voice and Unified Communications, Network and Data Security, and 4G backup. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. For more information, visit http://www.netfortris.com. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
