SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetMotion today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program for its unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering. This designation indicates to customers and partners that NetMotion was successfully tested - confirming its performance and functionality with select Zebra devices, including the TC26, TC77 and TC57x.
As the world becomes increasingly mobile, today's distributed workforce demands seamless interoperability between best-in-class hardware and software. NetMotion's cloud-first platform actively improves the security, performance and connectivity of devices used by these workers as their devices transition across Wi-Fi and cellular networks anywhere. NetMotion offers the industry's only solution to provide the protection of a zero-trust security posture while actively improving employees' remote experience through session persistence and traffic optimization. This bullet-proof connectivity helps to streamline employee productivity without application timeouts and re-authentication.
"Today's hyper-mobile workforce just wants to get their job done, whether they're at home, out in the field or on the road. That's why organizations expect an incredible level of reliability from their devices as well as their network connection and applications," said Jay Klauser, vice president of worldwide sales engineering and alliances at NetMotion. "The combination of Zebra's industry-leading portfolio of rugged handheld and wearable devices and NetMotion's unbreakable connectivity, security and experience monitoring gives these organizations the remote working experience they demand."
Zebra Technologies' Validated Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers and RFID readers to meet user application-specific needs and reduce the risk and the deployment time for the user.
NetMotion has worked closely with Zebra engineering teams to test the interoperability of its security platform with select products, including the TC26, TC77, and TC57x.
About NetMotion Software
NetMotion provides security solutions to over 3000 global enterprises, 85% of US public safety agencies and a variety of other major organizations from across the healthcare, logistics and legal sectors. Customers choose the NetMotion platform for its powerful software-defined perimeter (SDP), experience monitoring and enterprise VPN functionality. These solutions stand out for their cloud-first SASE architecture, and ability to actively improve the employee experience, validated by a satisfaction rating of 97% and an NPS of 93. NetMotion is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Victoria, B.C., Chicago, London, Tokyo, Brisbane and Frankfurt.
Media Contact
Chris Shattuck, ARPR on behalf of NetMotion, 855-300-8209, chris@arpr.com
SOURCE NetMotion
