BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By Ray Richmond ∙ Foreword by Gavin MacLeod ∙ Publishing October 26, 2021
Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life (becker&mayer! October 26, 2021, $35.00 US, $46.00 CAN) is a visual salute to the First Lady of Television, spanning her more than 80 years as a performer and star of such legendary series as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.
Packed with photographs from her decades in comedy as well as a contestant on game shows including What's My Line?, Password, To Tell the Truth, and Match Game, interviews with friends and colleagues, such as Carol Burnett and Candice Bergen, and a foreword by Gavin MacLeod, the book chronicles 100 highlights from the acting life and passions that have defined an entertainment career like no other.
White's pioneering legacy extends back to the earliest days of TV in the 1950s, when she served as both producer and star of the sitcom Life with Elizabeth during an era that predated glass ceilings. The volume also vividly illustrates the beloved White's lifelong advocacy for animals as well as the masterful comic versatility she displayed even as she closed in on the century mark.
Revel in Betty White's talent, elegance, fortitude, and humor with this photographic retrospective of her life told through 100 moments that have defined an entertainment career like no other.
The author
Award-winning journalist and bestselling author Ray Richmond has worked as a chief television critic, columnist, and reporter for several publications, including The Hollywood Reporter, Daily Variety, the Los Angeles Daily News, The Orange County Register and (online) Deadline Hollywood. He has interviewed many of the most famous celebrities and icons in the world, including Elizabeth Taylor, Lucille Ball, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Chris Rock, Martin Scorsese, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Steve Carell, and Jimmy Kimmel.
As an author, Richmond's books include memoir collaborations with the 98-year-old stage and screen legend Janis Paige (Reading Between the Lines) and the famed character actor William Sanderson (Yes, I'm That Guy). His earlier books include the New York Times bestseller The Simpsons: A Complete Guide to Our Favorite Family, This is Jeopardy! Celebrating America's Favorite Quiz Show, TV Moms: An Illustrated Guide, and My Greatest Day in Show Business. He lives with his wife Jill and son Dylan in Los Angeles.
Book specs
Hardcover, 256 pages
ISBN: 9780760373217
$35.00 US, $46.00 CAN
Publishing October 26, 2021
Publisher: becker&mayer!
