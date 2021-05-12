SEATTLE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kall8 announced the release of its new mobile app, now available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store, to help customers take their business phone services mobile with Kall8. Customers can now track calls, update call routing, send and receive text messages, and manage their business phone services within the Kall8 app.
Designed to make it even easier to track calls and send text messages to customers, the Kall8 app puts control of their business phone number right in the hands of Kall8's clients.
The Kall8 app has several important key features for easy account management:
- View Kall8 business phone numbers
- Update routing, text message & call recording settings
- View all Kall8 call tracking data
- Listen to recorded calls & voice mail messages
- Send & receive texts with customers for added convenience
- Customizable push notifications for inbound calls, texts, voice mail & faxes
- A new, free number lookup tool allows any Kall8 app user to lookup the history of a number as well as find the vanity spelling of their number
The Kall8 app is compatible with Android, Windows, and iOS smart phones and available free on the app stores.
###
About Kall8: For almost 30 years, Kall8 has been a global telecom carrier dedicated to helping all businesses set up local and toll free phone numbers and manage their call systems. This includes online account management, the new Kall8 app, and 24/7 support staff. Kall8 makes it easy to get memorable toll free phone numbers, manage ring-to numbers, monitor your account and call history, and more through the Kall8 website or Kall8 mobile app.
Media Contact
Megan Andersen, Kall8, +1 (800) 766-3426, MAndersen@Kall8.com
SOURCE Kall8
