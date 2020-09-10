SAMMAMISH, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, recently unveiled a new model home at Paxton Place, its new community in Sammamish. Available for tour by appointment, the model home showcases the two-story Dax floor plan—boasting slab quartz countertops, hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, a modern linear fireplace, and a lavish owner's suite with a sitting room. With homes already 50% sold out at Paxton Place, interested buyers are encouraged to schedule a tour and find their best fit while options are still available.
Schedule a tour at CenturyCommunities.com/PaxtonPlace.
"We're proud to debut this stunning model home in Sammamish," said John Merlino, Washington Division President. "We expect homes at Paxton Place to continue selling quickly. And with less than 10 homesites remaining, buyers should act now to secure their spot at this exceptional community."
About Paxton Place
- New single-family homes
- Base price starting at $1,049,990
- Contemporary two- and three-story floor plans
- 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.25 to 3 baths, 2-car garages
- Dens, lofts and bonus rooms
- Prime location near Redmond, Bellevue, shopping and dining
- Community park and playground
For more information and to schedule a tour, call 425.275.5343
Community location: 1126 230th Avenue NE, Sammamish, WA 98074
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.