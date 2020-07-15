Sale price growth has slowed slightly, but Zillow expects it will re-accelerate soon - The median sale price in the U.S. was $263,408 in May, up 4.6% year over year. That's down from 5.5% annual growth in March. - A resurgence of high-end listings, few price cuts, and record-low days on market are expected to cause sale prices to accelerate in the coming months. - Sale price growth slowed the most from April to May in Providence and Charlotte, and increased the most in San Jose and Indianapolis.