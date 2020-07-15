SEATTLE, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home prices are showing resilience against the coronavirus pandemic, a new Zillow® analysis shows. Sale price growth has cooled slightly, but looks to be headed for an upswing in the coming months -- unwelcome news for buyers expecting to score a bargain amid the uncertain economic landscape.
The median price of U.S. homes sold in May was $263,408, up 4.6% year over year. But May marked the second consecutive month in which the annual growth rate slowed from the month prior, down from 5.3% year-over-year growth in April. That comes after a year of near-continuous acceleration that peaked at 5.5% year-over-year growth in March.
The slowdown can be attributed to the change in the types of homes on the market. In April, new listings of the most-expensive homes dropped the furthest and fastest, while affordable listings were less affected. As a result, year-over-year growth in the median list price slowed from 4% in the last week of March to 1.1% in early May. Sales on many of those homes likely closed in May, which would tilt the composition of sales toward more-affordable homes, and ultimately lower the median sale price.
Recent data suggest sale price growth is likely to reverse course soon. New listings of high-end homes have surged, raising the median list price accordingly -- list prices were up 4.3% annually as of early July, and have grown 5.8% just in the past two months. Buyers are outnumbering sellers, causing homes to typically sell just 20 days after hitting the market -- the lowest level ever recorded by Zillow -- and allowing sellers to confidently hold firm on their asking prices, with only 4.1% of active listings in the last week of June having undergone a price cut. These upward pressures on prices are likely to shine through in sale price data in coming months.
"As surprising as it might have seemed at the time, sellers who forged ahead with listing their homes this spring were richly rewarded, when buyers buoyed by record-low mortgage rates flooded their listings with offers," said Jeff Tucker, Zillow economist. "Now, word is getting out that the housing market is on solid ground, so more listings are belatedly rushing to market, extending the busy spring shopping season well into summer. The huge Millennial first-time home-buying wave is still cresting, pushing demand above what's still very limited supply, so sellers are likely to find eager buyers for months or even years to come."
The median sale price was up from a year earlier in each of the 50 largest U.S. metros. Price growth was highest in Indianapolis (+11.8% year over year) and Salt Lake City (+9.8%), and lowest in Las Vegas (+0.8%) and San Francisco (+1.3%).
But annual sale price growth slowed from April to May in most large metros -- 31 of the top 50. The biggest slowdowns were in Providence (down 2 percentage points) and Charlotte (down 1.9 percentage points). San Jose (up 2.1 percentage points) and Indianapolis (up 1.4 percentage points) had the steepest accelerations.
Metropolitan Area*
Median Sale Price -
YoY Growth, Median
YoY Growth, Median
United States
$263,408
4.6%
5.3%
New York, NY
$428,733
6.3%
5.4%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
$667,806
3.5%
4.6%
Chicago, IL
$242,373
4.1%
4.1%
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
$278,647
4.2%
5.5%
Philadelphia, PA
$257,628
5.2%
5.0%
Houston, TX
$247,463
3.2%
4.0%
Washington, DC
$423,083
3.5%
3.6%
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL
$305,501
8.4%
8.0%
Atlanta, GA
$264,798
6.7%
6.8%
Boston, MA
$482,782
7.3%
7.6%
San Francisco, CA
$808,488
1.3%
2.7%
Detroit, MI
$197,571
6.0%
7.6%
Riverside, CA
$383,068
3.8%
3.9%
Phoenix, AZ
$306,820
8.0%
8.9%
Seattle, WA
$501,989
4.4%
6.0%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
$286,771
4.9%
5.1%
San Diego, CA
$601,196
3.5%
3.4%
St. Louis, MO
$193,258
4.9%
4.2%
Tampa, FL
$241,011
7.0%
6.1%
Baltimore, MD
$302,967
2.7%
2.8%
Denver, CO
$432,153
3.9%
4.3%
Pittsburgh, PA
$178,529
4.1%
3.5%
Portland, OR
$410,900
3.7%
4.6%
Charlotte, NC
$265,523
4.0%
5.9%
Sacramento, CA
$425,068
3.4%
4.1%
San Antonio, TX
$239,322
5.4%
5.6%
Orlando, FL
$268,764
5.9%
5.4%
Cincinnati, OH
$192,173
6.3%
6.0%
Cleveland, OH
$161,051
8.3%
8.2%
Kansas City, MO
$232,730
7.0%
7.4%
Las Vegas, NV
$301,954
0.8%
-0.1%
Columbus, OH
$211,487
2.2%
3.2%
Indianapolis, IN
$204,373
11.8%
10.4%
San Jose, CA
$1,075,510
5.3%
3.2%
Austin, TX
$331,232
5.4%
6.7%
Virginia Beach, VA
$254,771
3.3%
4.3%
Nashville, TN
$300,300
3.6%
3.9%
Providence, RI
$300,165
7.1%
9.2%
Milwaukee, WI
$235,575
4.9%
6.5%
Jacksonville, FL
$254,038
2.0%
2.9%
Memphis, TN
$192,698
6.3%
7.2%
Oklahoma City, OK
$190,111
4.7%
3.4%
Louisville, KY
$196,984
5.0%
4.1%
Hartford, CT
$235,005
6.2%
6.9%
Richmond, VA
$262,099
3.0%
3.6%
New Orleans, LA
$218,465
7.7%
8.1%
Buffalo, NY
$171,095
6.6%
6.3%
Raleigh, NC
$295,001
2.2%
1.4%
Birmingham, AL
$216,499
7.4%
7.2%
Salt Lake City, UT
$357,796
9.8%
10.1%
*Table ordered by market size
About Zillow
Zillow, the top real estate website in the U.S., is building an on-demand real estate experience. Whether selling, buying, renting or financing, customers can turn to Zillow's businesses to find and get into their next home with speed, certainty and ease.
In addition to for-sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.
Millions of people visit Zillow Group sites every month to start their home search, and now they can rely on Zillow to help them finish it — with the same confidence, ease and empowerment they've come to expect from real estate's most trusted brand.
Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.
Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.