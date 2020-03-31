REDMOND, Wash., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the first quarter of 2020, NorthScope ERP upgraded its financial features for its food manufacturing users. While its entire list of new features from Q1 expands beyond financial, the biggest upgrades were to NorthScope's banking functionality, including checkbook transactions, reconciliations and foreign currency support.
The new checkbook transactions include adjustments, deposits and transfers. Respectively, these transactions allow NorthScope users to record miscellaneous increases or decreases in the checkbook balance, such as bank interest, to record deposits to the checkbook, and to move funds from one checkbook to another. Similarly, the newly added checkbook reconciliation allows users to add, edit and/or delete reconciliations based on the transactions that have cleared the bank. Finally, the new support for foreign currencies allows users to calculate transactions in foreign currencies to and from their home currency using exchange rate tables.
Of the new banking features, NorthScope Development Manager Jacob Swanson said, "Adding banking functionality to NorthScope was a large investment in time and resources. However, adding features to make our users' lives easier is well worth the effort. You no longer have to manage bank balances in an outside program and can do it all within NorthScope where you do everything else anyway."
In addition to NorthScope's support for banking becoming more robust in Q1, the entirety of its ERP solution for Food Manufacturers also includes other General Ledger, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Inventory Management, Brokerage, Rebates & Promotions, Sales Management, Fisherman Accounting and Grower Accounting features.
About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture, and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.
Media Contact:
Tatum Garino
Phone: 425-949-3313 x 115
Email: tg@thenlp.com
