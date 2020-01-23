BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that Sires Ridge in Bothell is now open for pre-sales—offering modern two- and three-level floor plans packed with high end modern finishes and desirable included features. Only 15 homesites are available at this exclusive new community, boasting a central location near the freeway and shopping, and with easy access to Lynnwood, Redmond, Bellevue and Seattle.
HOMES AT SIRES RIDGE
- Six floor plans
- 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,713 square feet
- Open layouts with large windows
- Linear fireplaces, basement rec rooms, bonus rooms, lofts, covered patios and modern interior finishes
"Sires Ridge is ideally situated within a stone's throw of everything that attracts people to the Seattle metro area" said John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington division president. "People are also going to love how bright, open and livable these floor plans are."
Sires Ridge is located at 19300 Grannis Road, Bothell, WA 98012.
For more information, call 425.275.5115. By appointment only.
