EVERETT, Wash., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS, the innovative crewed submersible exploration company, discovers one Mission Specialist's inspiration for joining the Titanic Survey Expedition 2021. Jaden Pan is no stranger to adventure having worked in television documentary filmmaking for shows like "Ocean Warriors" (Animal Planet), "Intervention" (A&E), "Time of Death" (Showtime), and "Disclosure" (Netflix) while also spending his free time exploring and supporting important missions around the world.
"My desire has always been to access the inaccessible, whether that be geographically, emotionally, or spiritually. Whether I am filming for a show in Antarctica or working at the Uganda Wildlife Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, I'm passionate about telling human-interest stories and going to uncharted locations to learn, explore, and make discoveries," says Jaden Pan, OceanGate Expeditions Mission Specialist.
Pan signed up as a Mission Specialist in 2018. "I have been following the development and engineering of the OceanGate, Inc. Titan submersible for several years now. It has been fascinating to witness the evolution and innovations that have gone into the submersible. Accessing the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean to witness and respectfully pay homage to the history of the Titanic's technological innovation, the aspirations and lives of those on board, and support further scientific understanding of the deep ocean will be life-changing. The Titanic is just the beginning. I can imagine other deep ocean missions with OceanGate Expeditions. Discovering new marine life, exploring the 2400-year-old Odysseus shipwreck, or searching for the remains of Amelia Earhart's plane are just a few of the adventures I have dreamt of experiencing in the future," says Pan.
"OceanGate Expeditions' Mission Specialists are incredibly varied in background, age, and experience," says Stockton Rush, President, OceanGate Expeditions. "Jaden's experience as a working member of multiple expeditionary teams makes him an ideal Mission Specialist. His filmmaking skills will help us achieve our mission goal to document and share with audiences around the world the scientific and archaeological discoveries made at this historic maritime heritage site," continues Rush.
Aspiring Mission Specialists interested in supporting the Titanic Survey Expedition should contact OceanGate Expeditions regarding availability, requirements, and qualifications. Additional details are available at http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | lisa.dreher@oceangateexpeditions.com | +1 425-442-1301
Expedition Inquiries | Kyle Bingham | kyle.bingham@oceangateexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-6343
Investor Inquiries | Bob Shuman | robert.shuman@oceangatexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-5017
Business Inquiries | Bob Shuman | robert.shuman@oceangatexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-5017
ABOUT OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS
OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd is dedicated to direct human exploration of the undersea world. Not satisfied with scratching the surface of the ocean near the shoreline, OceanGate Expeditions charters manned submersibles to create expeditions at depths far deeper than can be reached with SCUBA. The organization conducts undersea expeditions to explore and document the 95% of the seafloor that man has never visited including iconic shipwrecks, hydrothermal vents, deep-sea canyons, and uncommon biological events around the world. These expeditions, to depths approaching 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), provide rare opportunities for citizen scientists to observe the mysteries of the deep sea and expand our understanding of our home, earth, the blue planet. Visit http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Dreher, OceanGate Expeditions, +1 (425) 442-1301, lisa.dreher@oceangateexpeditions.com
Robert Shuman, OceanGate Expeditions, 425-595-5017, robert.shuman@oceangateexpeditions.com
SOURCE OceanGate Expeditions
