SEATTLE, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today announced plans to significantly expand its East Coast footprint with the hiring of a key executive, David Rubinstein, who recently joined the company as a regional vice president. His New York City-based organization will focus on solidifying Outreach's East Coast operations and strengthening relationships with customers in the region.
Rubinstein is an industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience in building productive, consultative sales teams. Before Outreach, he spent six years in sales leadership roles at Salesforce, leading their East Coast sales team. Prior to Salesforce, Rubinstein was VP Sales at Velti through its acquisition by Blackstone. Earlier in his career, Rubinstein led category strategy at Yahoo and was Chief Revenue Officer at ExpoTv. Rubinstein holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University and a Master in Business Administration from Babson.
"I am thrilled to join Outreach to help strengthen its East Region footprint in one of the most important markets in the world," said Rubinstein. "Outreach is a company I've had my eye on for a while — I've had multiple people tell me they couldn't do their jobs without Outreach. I've been so impressed with the caliber of people at Outreach — their deep knowledge of the sales space and commitment to customer success are incredible. Especially in today's selling environment, sales organizations are going to be clamoring to get the efficiency gains Outreach offers."
Outreach plans to triple coverage in the eastern region by the end of the year. While initially remote, the company plans to open a physical location later this year. This move comes on the heels of Outreach opening its doors to its first international office in London at the end of February.
"We have ambitious plans to expand to all corners of the globe to meet our customers where they are — and as the financial capital of the world, New York is a strategic cornerstone for our expansion," said Anna Baird, chief operating office and chief revenue officer of Outreach. "With his extensive knowledge of SaaS sales technologies, we feel confident we've found the right person in David to lead our expansion into this important market. In today's swirling economic environment, businesses are evaluating technologies that offer the most versatility — and they are demanding that technologies drive immediate efficiency, visibility, and outcomes. We believe Outreach is the best solution to help meet these demands."
The sales engagement company currently employs more than 500 employees and is headquartered in Seattle, Wash. Today, Outreach works with more than 4,000 customers around the globe. Nearly 400 of those are headquartered in New York City.
Outreach's culture is what truly sets the company apart. Outreach recently made Inc.'s Best Places to Work for the third year in a row. Outreach's great workplace culture has also been recognized in Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For and the Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Washington. Its exceptional growth was recognized by Deloitte last year, receiving the prestigious Technology Fast 500 award, which ranked Outreach the fourth fastest-growing technology company in North America. Outreach was also named to the 2019 Forbes' Cloud 100 and LinkedIn's Top Startups list and recently was ranked first in G2s "Best Products for Sales" and third for overall Top Software Products.
About Outreach
Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Over 4,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.
PR Contact:
Amanda Woolley
pr@outreach.io
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.