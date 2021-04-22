CHEHALIS, WA, Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc., a provider of high-quality mobile office space, permanent modular construction, and storage solutions, announced today that the company received first place at the Modular Building Institute's 38th Annual World of Modular convention in March.
Pacific Mobile received recognition in the category of Relocatable Modular Multifamily for their 5,644 sq. ft. modular homeless navigation shelter for the City of Fremont. The awards honor innovation, cost-effectiveness, and design excellence within the commercial modular construction industry.
Six modular buildings were provided to Bay Area Community Services (BACS), offering an immediate solution to adult homelessness throughout the Fremont, CA area. Relocatable buildings were a cost-effective and innovative solution enabling the city to become fully operational within 96 days. Buildings comprised of three modular sleeping units, a community center, laundry room, shower building, and mobile office. In conjunction with building manufacturer Phoenix Modular, Pacific Mobile worked with the customer to ensure that the building designs had a strong focus on safety while providing privacy and security in a supervised environment. Modular construction offered the customer a fast and flexible solution while offering quick relocatability if the need arises in the future.
"My team and I are very proud to receive such a coveted award from the Modular Building Institute in a category that we are all so passionate about," said Sales Manager Stuart Kamstra.
Project Manager and Team Lead Melissa Kuchan said, "It has been a pleasure to partner with the City of Fremont to provide an innovative, sustainable, and flexible solution for a growing need within their community. Our success with the Housing Navigation Center has led to a groundbreaking development for an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly building model that can be used in countless other applications with proven success."
Entries were judged on criteria including innovation, sustainability, architecture, and cost-effectiveness by a panel of industry and non-industry construction and code experts, architects, and engineers. The Modular Building Institute promotes and recognizes high-quality modular design and construction through innovative practices, education, and outreach. Learn more about MBI here.
About Pacific Mobile Structures
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
