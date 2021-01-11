There are 312 U.S. cities with a typical home value of at least $1 million -- 45 more than a year ago. - The one-year net gain, a 17% jump in million-dollar cities, is the largest net gain in at least a decade, and follows a decline in 2019 - More than 70 percent of the million-dollar cities are concentrated in nine coastal metros, primarily San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles.