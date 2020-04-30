- 66 percent of parents are more worried about their finances now than before Coronavirus, while 81 percent describe their level of parenting stress as medium or high right now - Despite increased financial pressures, 64 percent of parents have purchased items for their child/ren as a direct result of Coronavirus - 39 percent of parents are turning to online resale marketplaces, such as OfferUp, to buy baby & kids items during the Coronavirus pandemic and help local economies - 27 percent of parents plan to spend their government stimulus check on baby & kids items