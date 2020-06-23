SEATTLE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced its participation at Collision From Home, a Web Summit event being held virtually this year to unite over 30,000 founders, innovators and investors from all over the world. At the conference, PitchBook analysts will host a virtual workshop examining the current crisis and how it's affecting the startup ecosystem as well as four investor-only roundtables. The data-driven round table discussions will cover fundraising in a crisis, looking beyond IRR in investment decision making and more.
Collision From Home attendees will also receive complimentary access to the PitchBook Platform, which tracks every aspect of the global investment ecosystem including companies, investors, transactions and industry trends. With access to detailed data until July 3, attendees can quickly prepare for meetings, learn more about speakers and connect with founders, managing directors or other investment professionals.
If you'd like to connect with PitchBook during the Collision from Home conference, reach out to events@pitchbook.com. Below is PitchBook's schedule at the conference.
Workshops & Masterclasses
The Ripple Effects on VC and Emerging Tech
- When: 24 June, 11:30-12:00 PM EDT
- Who: Adley Bowden, Vice President of Market Development & Analysis; James Gelfer, Senior Strategist; Paul Condra, Emerging Technology Lead Analyst at PitchBook
- What: PitchBook experts will delve into how the current crisis is affecting the startup ecosystem and which verticals could be most impacted in the coming months. For more information, click here.
Investor-Only Roundtables
The Influence of Non-Traditional VCs and Venture Debt
- When: 23 June, 12:00 PM EDT
- Who: Nizar Tarhuni, Director of Research & Analysis at PitchBook
- What: Moderated by Nizar, this investor-only roundtable will feature a data-driven discussion on non-traditional VCs and venture debt.
Beyond IRR: Indicators that LPs Look for When Making Investment Decisions
- When: 23 June, 12:00 PM EDT
- Who: Adley Bowden, Vice President of Market Development & Analysis at PitchBook
- What: Moderated by Adley, this investor-only roundtable will feature a data-driven discussion on looking beyond IRR in investment decision making.
Venture Fundraising and Performance in a Crisis Environment
- When: 24 June, 12:00 PM EDT
- Who: Nizar Tarhuni, Director of Research & Analysis at PitchBook
- What: Moderated by Nizar, this investor-only roundtable will feature a data-driven discussion on venture fundraising and performance in a crisis environment.
Frontier Markets Investing: Assessing Opportunity and Mitigating Risk
- When: 25 June, 10:00 AM EDT
- Who: Adley Bowden, Vice President of Market Development & Analysis at PitchBook
- What: Moderated by Adley, this investor-only roundtable will feature a data-driven discussion on assessing opportunity and mitigating risk when investing in frontier markets.
For more information about PitchBook, click here.
About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 35,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.