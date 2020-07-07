SEATTLE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, released a new product feature, PitchBook Custom Benchmarks, which provides limited partners (LPs), general partners (GPs) and service providers (SPs) with a solution to compare funds and understand larger trends in fund performance. Now available in the PitchBook Platform, the tool incorporates performance data from over 5,000 funds and offers customers a way to easily visualize key data points such as IRR and cash multiples (TVPI, DPI, RVPI). The PitchBook Custom Benchmarks tool equips clients with the ability to easily tailor benchmarks to specific peer groups, strategies or geographies to better compare performance across multiple funds and investors. This new release underscores PitchBook's commitment to serving its customers by providing holistic research and analysis on the evolving capital markets.
"Both LPs and GPs have a desire to evaluate fund performance on a regular basis and benchmarks are a core way to see the full picture and compare performance across investors," said Michael Mott, lead product manager at PitchBook. "Given benchmarks are completely customizable within the PitchBook Custom Benchmarks tool, LPs are able to use it to make strategic allocation decisions and conduct better due diligence when considering potential commitments and investors, while GPs are able to understand how their fund compares with the broader landscape and better define and communicate their approach to LPs.
Benchmarks are used when trying to understand how a fund's performance compares to its peers. Existing providers of benchmarking data offer high-level analysis of fund performance, but don't allow users to drill deeper into the specific funds making up the performance. With PitchBook's Custom Benchmark feature, users can view the underlying funds of a benchmark to better understand which investors and funds are driving specific performance numbers. Customers can easily set their benchmark criteria to create customized and targeted peer groups and can now aggregate vintage years together (i.e. 2012-2014) to compare. Users will also be able to add or remove specific funds from the Benchmark data set within the tool. PitchBook Custom Benchmarks will continue to evolve as new funds and features are added.
About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 45,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.
