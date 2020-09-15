Big-city amenities, small-town charm: The up-and-coming mid-sized metros seeing supercharged housing market growth -- Boise, Idaho, Huntsville, Ala., and Ogden, Utah, top Zillow's list as the top mid-sized metros to watch. -- This analysis heavily weighted home value and forecasted value growth, how quickly a home sells, the share of homes that sell above list price, and monthly sale counts. -- These mid-sized metros offer more bang for the buck than many big cities, as people rethink how -- and where -- they want to live in the new COVID-era normal.