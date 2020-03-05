SEATTLE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransACT Communications, LLC ("TransACT"), a leading SaaS provider of engagement, compliance and payment solutions for the education market, has received a strategic growth investment from the Polaris Growth Fund ("PGF"). PGF is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology investing experience.
TransACT is dedicated to driving improved student outcomes through its comprehensive product suite for education administrators. Over 6,000 districts and 25,000 schools across North America rely on TransACT products to maintain compliance, drive efficiency and power user-friendly engagement between administrators and parents.
Alex Jarzebowicz, Chief Executive Officer of TransACT, said, "This investment by Polaris represents a significant validation of the mission and strategy we have developed for TransACT over the last few years. It's an exciting announcement for our employees, customers, and partners who have helped us build our solutions over the last 26 years. PGF's backing provides our mission-driven organization the capital and resources to execute on the many opportunities we see for innovation that deliver an enhanced experience for educators and administrators while driving improved outcomes for students."
"Under Alex's leadership, TransACT has become an emerging market leader with unique positioning as a unified platform with substantial runway for greater impact," said Dan Lombard, a Partner at PGF who will join the Board of Directors. "We look forward to supporting the team's vision for growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions," said Sabrina Chiasson McLaughry, a Vice President at PGF who will also join the Board of Directors.
Leonis Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to TransACT.
About TransACT
Headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington, TransACT Communications provides parent engagement, compliance reporting services, and payment solutions for North American K-12 and HigherEd institutions. TransACT's employees and unique technology provides solutions in over 50 states and provinces that collectively reach over 1.2 million teachers and over 15 million parents and students.
