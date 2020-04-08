SPOKANE, Wash., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics announces that it has been selected as the digital pathology solution for Poplar Healthcare. Poplar Healthcare provides anatomic pathology services to a nationwide client base of physicians through its CLIA certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Memphis, TN. They are known for their subspecialty pathology expertise and their rapid turnaround time for results.
Poplar Healthcare will implement Gestalt's state of the art digital pathology platform including robust workflow, universal image viewer, pathologist cockpit and integrated reporting.
"We are happy to help Poplar increase their geographic reach while eliminating their courier and shipping costs. We are providing Poplar with a single universal platform for all of their pathologists, regardless of their location, to be able to interpret and diagnose cases," stated Dan Roark, Chief Executive Officer, Gestalt Diagnostics. "Our ability to partner and interface with multiple vendors provides a highly interoperable platform with a simple delivery experience."
James Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, Poplar Healthcare commented, "We chose Gestalt's digital pathology solution after evaluating several options. Gestalt's universal platform is unique and will provide us the ability to scale digital operations across all of our current and future customers. Having a single, unified workflow for our pathologists was paramount to our decision, as was our ability to deal with one vendor. The relationship between Gestalt and Leica enables us to have a single point of contact in Gestalt for contracting, issue escalation and billing."
About Gestalt Diagnostics
Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who provides technology solutions, technical and integration services and support to pathology laboratories. Gestalt has developed PathFlow™, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. Gestalt has built upon their team's experience in developing and deploying a robust radiology PACS and workflow solution that was deployed within Inland Imaging, Laboratory Information Systems, and a variety of pathology laboratory applications to support a fully integrated, automated digital platform and Image Management Solution. Gestalt's products are engineered specifically for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists. The PathFlow platform includes integrated Image Analysis and Artificial Intelligence solutions and algorithms that provide cancer scoring and image enhancement support for the pathologist.
About Poplar Healthcare
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Memphis, Poplar Healthcare is a leading laboratory services company. Through its GI Pathology, D-PATH Dermatopathology, OncoMetrix, Bostwick Laboratories, and Women's Health Laboratories brands, Poplar Healthcare provides specialized laboratory testing services to a nationwide client base of gastroenterologists, dermatologists, oncologists, urologists, gynecologists and their patients.
