BELLEVUE, Wash., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) recently recognized The Spur Group for its 2020 success by naming the firm on two award lists for 2021: the 'Middle Market Fast 50' and 'Eastside Fastest-Growing Private Companies.'
The Middle Market Fast 50 award highlights the fastest-growing public and private companies in the Puget Sound that had revenue between $25 million and $1 billion in 2020. The PSBJ added that middle-market companies make up less than 1% of businesses in the country, yet they employ 27.2% of the nation's workers and make up 26.8% of revenue made by companies in the U.S., according to a 2018 Dun & Bradstreet middle-market report.
Companies named on the Eastside Fastest-Growing Private Companies list are privately held, headquartered on the Eastside of the Seattle metro area, earned at least $500,000 in 2018 and grew their revenues between 2018 and 2020. Most of the Eastside Fastest-Growing Private Companies are headquartered in Bellevue; but companies in Kirkland, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish and Issaquah also made the list, according to PSBJ. The 40 award recipients earned a collective $3.93 billion in 2020 and grew revenue by about 73% since 2018.
"Despite needing to quickly adapt to an entirely unfamiliar set of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, I couldn't be more proud of every single employee who contributed to this firm's success in 2020," said Randy Karr, CEO of The Spur Group. "The Spur Group is made up of countless talented individuals all dedicated to making this firm stand out in excellence and leadership."
To see the full 2021 Middle Market Fast 50 list, you can go here. To see the Eastside Fastest-Growing Private Companies, visit here.
About The Spur Group
The Spur Group delivers go-to-market consulting that drives results that matter. Our mission is to help our clients turn customer, partner, and employee experiences into competitive advantages.
In today's competitive environment, traditional go-to-market strategies often fail due to siloed approaches and lack of thought partnership. The Spur Group's relentless client-obsession, disciplined, human approach and end-to-end expertise bridges data, processes and strategy to drive business results — empowering you to gain actionable insights, grow revenues faster, improve partner return, create stronger connections, and fuel execution excellence. To learn more, visit http://www.thespurgroup.com
