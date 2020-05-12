REDMOND, Wash., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company') the leading payments and engagement provider to the US faith sector, today announces Church Disrupt, a free online conference for church staff and leadership teams on Wednesday, May 13. In a time when conferences across the nation are being cancelled, Church Disrupt is digitally bringing together leading pastors and industry experts to address some of today's most pressing ministry problems, including technology, culture, leadership, burnout, and more.
Nearly 18,000 people from more than 40 countries across the globe have already registered to learn firsthand how they can champion change and increase engagement in the church amidst a new era of digital connection post COVID-19. Speakers include Louie Giglio from Passion City Church, Judah Smith from Churchome, Nona Jones from Facebook, Horst Schulze from The Ritz-Carlton, Chad Veach from Zoe Church, Tricia Sciortino from Belay, Dr. Matthew Stevenson of All Nations Worship Assembly, Carey Nieuwhof from Connexus Church, and many more.
"I look into the future and I feel the church will never be the same. I hope she will never be the same. I feel we have limited our scope and scale by banking on, and depending on, brick-and-mortar to build our congregations and communities," said Judah Smith, Pastor of Churchome. "Brick and mortar will always be a part—it's a celebrated part. But I think it's going to take a back seat...to mobilizing people to live life on mission and meet them in their home."
As technology continues to advance, and becomes more embedded in day-to-day interactions, many churches are rapidly adopting a digital-first strategy—with mobile at the forefront. In fact, 80 percent of the US population currently owns a smartphone, and according to data from Pushpay, the top five church app features accessed by mobile users are online giving, reading the Bible, watching live sermons, viewing sermon notes, and accessing church social media feeds.
"The COVID-19 pandemic quickly uncovered the possibilities, and gaps, for churches as they were forced to shift to a digital strategy in order to connect and engage with their congregation in a time of need," said Troy Pollock, Chief Ambassador at Pushpay. "Many churches we partner with are not only surviving, but thriving amidst this unprecedented time. So, what does that mean for the future of church? While community and connection will always be at the heart of the church, the last two months could fundamentally change how people worship in the future."
Today's announcement comes on the heels of the recent release of Pushpay's FY20 annual results, where the Company reported a year-over-year total revenue growth of 32 percent. Additionally, during a six-week period of COVID-19 shutdowns (March 8-April 19), the company saw an increase in the number of online gifts through its platform when compared to average weekly totals prior to COVID-19. This is further reinforcement that churches are leveraging technology solutions to connect with their people, maximize participation, and grow generosity like never before.
For more information about Church Disrupt, or how to register, visit www.ChurchDisrupt.com or Pushpay.com.
About Pushpay
Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.
Church Community Builder is a subsidiary of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system in the US and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector.
Pushpay receives co-funding from Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand's innovation agency, to support innovation through research and development.
Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information, visit pushpay.com/investors/awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.