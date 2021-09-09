Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

  • Revenues decreased to $257.9 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, down $17.6 million or 6.4%, compared to revenues of $275.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding Covid-related project revenues of $125.5 million realized from air charters in the year ago period, revenues were up $107.9 million or 71.9%.
  • Net revenues, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $62.8 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, up $12.7 million or 25.3%, compared to net revenues of $50.1 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income increased to a record $11.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per fully diluted share, up $6.4 million or 136.2% compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $10.1 million, or $0.20 per basic and fully diluted share for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, up $1.2 million or 13.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $8.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $14.1 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, up $1.0 million or 7.6%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

CEO Bohn Crain comments on results

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results for the June quarter," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "We posted revenues of $257.9 million, down $17.6 million or 6.4%; Excluding Covid-related project revenues of $125.5 million realized from  air charters in the year ago period, revenues were up $107.9 million or 71.9%; net revenues of $62.8 million, up $12.7 million or 25.3%, net income of $11.1 million, up $6.4 million or 136.2%; record adjusted net income of $10.1 million, up $1.2 million or 13.5%, and record adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million, up $1.0 million or 7.6%. These record results reflect the benefit of our scalable non-asset based business model, diversity of our service offerings, and our ability to quickly respond to changing market dynamics. Not only are we seeing solid recovery in our legacy business, but we are winning meaningful new business across the platform - in the U.S and in Canada. Business continues to be robust in the locations operated by our strategic operating partners and in our company owned locations. In addition, we have been able to deliver these records while continuing to maintain very low leverage on our balance sheet."

Mr. Crain continued, "As we have previously discussed, we also believe that our current share price does not accurately reflect Radiant's intrinsic value or long-term growth prospects, particularly given our unlevered balance sheet, and therefore represents an excellent investment opportunity for both the Company and our shareholders. In this regard we were able to begin to re-engage in our stock buy-back and purchased approximately $1.9 million of our stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

We remain encouraged by our continued strong financial performance and the fact that we were able to report a record $48.8 million in adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. With the diversity of our customers, the strength of our balance sheet, the scalability of our technology, the commitment of our employees, and the continued recovery of the business sectors that have been most adversely affected by COVID-19, we remain optimistic about the trajectory of the economy and the opportunities that it will present for Radiant. In the months ahead, we will continue to closely monitor how we and the economy are progressing and expect to continue to be active in our stock buy-back activities and look forward to re-activating our acquisition efforts as the opportunity presents itself."

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 – Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Radiant reported record net income of $11.1 million on $257.9 million of revenues, or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $4.7 million on $275.5 million of revenues, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Radiant reported record adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $10.1 million, or $0.20 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $8.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Radiant reported record Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $14.1 million, compared to $13.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 – Financial Results

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Radiant reported record net income of $22.9 million on $889.1 million of revenues, or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per fully diluted share. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $10.5 million on $855.2 million of revenues, or $0.21 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Radiant reported record adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $34.4 million, or $0.69 per basic and $0.67 per fully diluted share. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $25.6 million or $0.52 per basic and $0.50 per fully diluted share. 

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Radiant reported record Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $48.8 million, compared to $38.3 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

DATE/TIME:

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern

DIAL-IN

US (844) 602-0380; Intl. (862) 298-0970

REPLAY

September 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010;

Intl. (919) 882-2331 (Replay ID number: 42741)

Webcast Details 

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/42741.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this announcement. Such forward-looking statements, particularly as they relate to our reported financial results, have been developed based on the results of our unaudited fourth-quarter and year-ended, June 30, 2021 financial statements, and could be subject to change upon the completion of the audited financial statements that we expect will be included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended June 30, 2021, which we expect to timely file following the date of this announcement. The assumptions implicit in our forward-looking statements further include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain of our larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020, as well as the "Risk Factors" that we expect to include within our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







June 30,





June 30,



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



2021





2020



ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

13,696





$

34,841



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,489 and $1,990, respectively





117,349







71,838



Contract assets





27,753







16,312



Income tax receivable











780



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





17,512







16,817



Total current assets





176,310







140,588

















Property, technology, and equipment, net





24,151







18,712

















Goodwill





72,582







72,199



Intangible assets, net





41,404







51,192



Operating lease right-of-use assets





39,022







12,580



Deposits and other assets





3,772







4,769



Total other long-term assets





156,780







140,740



Total assets



$

357,241





$

300,040

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$

87,941





$

65,003



Operating partner commissions payable





13,779







9,131



Accrued expenses





6,801







6,538



Income tax payable





2,713









Current portion of notes payable





4,446







3,800



Current portion of operating lease liability





6,989







6,121



Current portion of finance lease liability





743







688



Current portion of contingent consideration





2,600







2,127



Other current liabilities





345







308



Total current liabilities





126,357







93,716

















Notes payable, net of current portion





24,000







48,091



Operating lease liability, net of current portion





34,899







7,192



Finance lease liability, net of current portion





1,809







2,476



Contingent consideration, net of current portion





4,663







2,813



Deferred income taxes





4,021







7,484



Other long-term liabilities





89







93



Total long-term liabilities





69,481







68,149



Total liabilities





195,838







161,865

















Equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,832,205 and 50,188,486 shares issued, and 49,930,389 and 49,555,639 shares outstanding, respectively





32







32



Additional paid-in capital





104,228







102,214



Treasury stock, at cost, 901,816 and 632,847 shares, respectively





(4,658)







(2,749)



Retained earnings





60,367







37,424



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,141







445



Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity





161,110







137,366



Non-controlling interest





293







809



Total equity





161,403







138,175



Total liabilities and equity



$

357,241





$

300,040



 

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





Three Months Ended June 30,





Year Ended June 30,



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues

$

257,910





$

275,506





$

889,124





$

855,197



























Operating expenses:























Cost of transportation and other services



195,151







225,405







668,299







645,824



Operating partner commissions



27,654







15,922







94,040







85,821



Personnel costs



14,638







13,192







55,378







57,679



Selling, general and administrative expenses



6,523







7,181







24,434







29,548



Depreciation and amortization



4,224







4,157







16,642







16,571



Transition, lease termination, and other costs









172













500



Change in fair value of contingent consideration









1,700







4,350







1,752



Total operating expenses



248,190







267,729







863,143







837,695



























Income from operations



9,720







7,777







25,981







17,502



























Other income (expense):























Interest income



4







9







18







59



Interest expense



(631)







(815)







(2,549)







(2,885)



Foreign currency transaction loss



(31)







(244)







(189)







(125)



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts



48







600







(594)







600



Gain on forgiveness of debt



4,573













5,987









Other



41







206







704







370



Total other income (expense)



4,004







(244)







3,377







(1,981)



























Income before income taxes



13,724







7,533







29,358







15,521



























Income tax expense



(2,440)







(1,307)







(5,896)







(3,157)



























Net income



11,284







6,226







23,462







12,364



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(225)







(1,561)







(519)







(1,823)



























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

11,059





$

4,665





$

22,943





$

10,541



























Other comprehensive income:























Foreign currency translation gain



523







(419)







696







258



Comprehensive income

$

11,807





$

5,807





$

24,158





$

12,622



























Income per share:























Basic

$

0.22





$

0.09





$

0.46





$

0.21



Diluted

$

0.21





$

0.09





$

0.45





$

0.21



























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



50,140,900







49,398,826







49,890,945







49,600,506



Diluted



51,438,679







50,566,683







51,208,295







51,091,799



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on forgiveness of debt.

We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, gain on forgiveness of debt, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Year Ended June 30,



Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure)



2021





2020





2021





2020



Total revenues



$

257,910





$

275,506





$

889,124





$

855,197



Cost of transportation and other services





195,151







225,405







668,299







645,824





























Net revenues



$

62,759





$

50,101





$

220,825





$

209,373



Net margin





24.3

%





18.2

%





24.8

%





24.5

%

 

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Year Ended June 30,



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA



2021





2020





2021





2020



Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.



$

11,059





$

4,665





$

22,943





$

10,541



Income tax expense





2,440







1,307







5,896







3,157



Depreciation and amortization





4,224







4,157







16,642







16,571



Net interest expense





627







806







2,531







2,826





























EBITDA





18,350







10,935







48,012







33,095





























Share-based compensation





297







358







1,071







1,663



Change in fair value of contingent consideration











1,700







4,350







1,752



Acquisition related costs





7







82







42







577



Litigation costs





102







229







535







1,061



Gain on litigation settlement, net





(25)













(25)









Transition, lease termination, and other costs











199













586



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts





(48)







(600)







594







(600)



Gain on forgiveness of debt





(4,573)













(5,987)









Foreign currency transaction loss





31







245







189







125





























Adjusted EBITDA



$

14,141





$

13,148





$

48,781





$

38,259



Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)





22.5

%





26.2

%





22.1

%





18.3

%

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Year Ended June 30,



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income



2021





2020





2021





2020



GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.



$

11,059





$

4,665





$

22,943





$

10,541



Adjustments to net income:

























Income tax expense





2,440







1,307







5,896







3,157



Depreciation and amortization





4,224







4,157







16,642







16,571



Change in fair value of contingent consideration











1,700







4,350







1,752



Acquisition related costs





7







82







42







577



Litigation costs





102







229







535







1,061



Transition, lease termination, and other costs











199













586



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts





(48)







(600)







594







(600)



Gain on forgiveness of debt





(4,573)













(5,987)









Amortization of debt issuance costs





129







27







522







305





























Adjusted net income before income taxes





13,340







11,766







45,537







33,950





























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%





(3,268)







(2,883)







(11,157)







(8,318)





























Adjusted net income



$

10,072





$

8,883





$

34,380





$

25,632





























Adjusted net income per common share:

























Basic



$

0.20





$

0.18





$

0.69





$

0.52



Diluted



$

0.20





$

0.18





$

0.67





$

0.50





























Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic





50,140,900







49,398,826







49,890,945







49,600,506



Diluted





51,438,679







50,566,683







51,208,295







51,091,799



 

(In thousands)

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA:

Three months

ended

June 30,

2021





Three months

ended

March 31,

2021





Three months

ended

December 31,

2020





Three months

ended

September 30,

2020





Twelve months

ended

June 30,

 2021



Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

$

11,059





$

4,984





$

3,812





$

3,088





$

22,943



Income tax expense



2,440







976







1,402







1,078







5,896



Depreciation and amortization



4,224







4,174







4,085







4,159







16,642



Net interest expense



627







608







725







571







2,531

































EBITDA



18,350







10,742







10,024







8,896







48,012

































Share-based compensation



297







303







327







144







1,071



Change in fair value of contingent consideration









2,500







1,850













4,350



Acquisition related costs



7













1







34







42



Litigation costs



102







256







26







151







535



Gain on litigation settlement, net



(25)

























(25)



Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts



(48)







512







109







21







594



Gain on forgiveness of debt



(4,573)







(1,414)



















(5,987)



Foreign exchange loss (gain)



31







(14)







193







(21)







189

































Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,141





$

12,885





$

12,530





$

9,225





$

48,781



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-announces-results-for-the-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-year-ended-june-30-2021-301372942.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

