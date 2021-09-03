Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.
Conference Call Details
Date/Time:
Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern
DIAL-IN:
US (844) 602-0380; Intl. (862) 298-0970
REPLAY:
September 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern
Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
