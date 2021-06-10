SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raima Database Manager is the solution for:
- High performance applications, through in-memory and snapshot support
- Edge/remote data with low power availability
- Applications that are sensitive to memory footprint
- Applications that are mission-critical and require a secure and reliable data storage solution
- Applications that will need multiplatform support whether it is desktop and/or real-time platforms
- RDM has support for most common programming language developers prefer.
- Machine learning on the edge.
Here are some of the new and improved features of 15:
Administrative GUI - Bundled in HTML and javascript using Vue.js framework. Includes database engine status overview and interactable database content browser.
Time Series with Fast Fourier Transformation (FFT) support - Custom generated time series support has been added to RDM. Users can specify time series data with full transactional support and downsampling of data. Also FFT support for data transformations.
Primary Key Performance Optimization — RDM 15.0 will have newly created optimizations for primary key indexes. Users with any data type primary keys on their tables will see enhanced read and write performance.
About Raima
Raima is a provider of high-performance, time series, always-on database management system technology for both in-memory database usage and persistent storage devices. We deliver database solutions that are cross-platform, small-footprint database systems designed for distributed architecture in resource-constrained environments. Visit our website at http://www.raima.com.
Learn more and download a free trial on raima.com/download-table
Media Contact
Fredrik Sande, Raima, +1 (206) 748-5236, fredrik.sande@raima.com
SOURCE Raima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.