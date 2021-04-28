BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) brokers Michele Schuler and Neda Perrina took to Instagram Live to unveil a new strategic partnership that elevates their client care across Seattle, the Eastside, Bainbridge Island, and beyond. At 12:30pm PST, followers tuned in for insider insight on the evolution of their business, observations on today's fast-moving market, and to meet their newly appointed team members.
As founding members of the RSIR flagship office in downtown Bellevue and top-producing brokers in the firm, Schuler and Perrina achieved over $87M in collective sales in 2020.
"After our individual successes last year, Neda and I were both looking at how to further heighten our services, and it just clicked," says Schuler. "We are now positioned to tap into both of our spheres and provide double the exposure and benefit for our clients."
Drawing upon 18 years of combined real estate experience, Schuler and Perrina have established core competencies in residential home sales, new construction and builder services, and relocation consulting with an emphasis in the region's thriving tech sector. To add an additional layer of support, Schuler and Perrina appointed Samantha Schwartz as a dedicated buyer's representative and Lexie Rogers as a client services director to aid selling clients in positioning their homes for sale.
"In identifying our goals, we determined a clear need for additional strategic support, which is where Samantha and Lexie come in," Perrina adds. "We recognize that we are stronger together and our clients are already starting to feel it—we've already partnered on a number of transactions in 2021 and look forward to many more."
Providing access points to a broader range of clientele was a key cornerstone in establishing the team dynamic. Schuler and Perrina each echoed this sentiment during the announcement event, touching on the added support for buyers and sellers, and top-tier service that spans every price point, from starter homes to move-up buyers, second home destinations and downsizers.
"We look forward to having conversations with current and prospective clients about our shared commitment to exceptional service and welcome the opportunity to discuss all things real estate," Schuler and Perrina note. To learn more about their partnership, visit MicheleSchuler.com and PerrinaRealty.com.
About Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.RSIR.com) —Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) is a leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest. The boutique real estate firm of 300+ active brokers service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kirkland, Madison Park, and downtown Bellevue.
Media Contact
Amanda Lybeck, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, 2064485752, amanda.lybeck@rsir.com
SOURCE Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
