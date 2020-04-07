SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors, today launched a new virtual consultation feature that allows consumers to easily find and schedule appointments with doctors offering online consultations.
More than 600 doctors across the United States have already opted into the new feature. If a doctor is active on RealSelf and currently offering virtual consultations, their profile will say "Virtual consultations accepted."
How to use the virtual consultation feature on RealSelf:
- Find a doctor. RealSelf users can search for the type of medical professional they're interested in and filter for those currently offering virtual consultations.
- Contact a doctor. After choosing a doctor, users can request a virtual consultation by clicking the "Get a Consultation" button on the doctor's profile and answering a few short questions about the procedure they are considering.
- Confirm and attend a virtual consultation. RealSelf users will be connected with the doctor to arrange their one-on-one video consultation and confirm details like the day and time, which video platform will be used and whether there will be costs associated with the consultation.
"RealSelf virtual consultations make it easy for our community members to find, contact and meet with a doctor—all from the privacy of their homes," said RealSelf founder and CEO Tom Seery. "Now more than ever, patients and doctors see mutual value in virtual connections. While we originally planned to release this feature later in the year, we expedited the launch to support our community as they adjust to a new normal. We're looking at virtual solutions through a different lens now, and have started testing new tools and features that will improve experiences for consumers and doctors far into the future."
Further underscoring the need for continued access to professional consultations, research shows that patients often spend months—and in some cases years—considering a cosmetic treatment before moving forward. According to RealSelf data1, nearly half (48%) of RealSelf community members who previously underwent a surgical procedure say they considered the surgery for a year or more before having it. While the consideration phase for nonsurgical treatments is typically much shorter, with 59% of RealSelf community members saying they moved forward in under three months, there are still 14% that report considering their nonsurgical treatment for a year or more before having it.
For more information or to find a doctor who offers virtual consultations, please visit www.realself.com.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care to emerging noninvasive technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
1This survey was conducted online by RealSelf from February 2, 2017–September 13, 2018, among 2,309 RealSelf community members who previously underwent a cosmetic procedure.
