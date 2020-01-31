- A total of 15 nonsurgical and 37 surgical procedures are included on the RealSelf 2020 Most Worth It Ranking - Injectable fillers and toxins dominate the nonsurgical list, with eight different treatments earning a spot - Breast-related surgeries account for 14 spots on the surgical list and range from breast augmentation (98% Worth It Rating) to breast reduction (98% Worth It Rating) to breast implant removal (97% Worth It Rating)