SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer home buying season continues to show resilience against the usual fall slowdown as prices continue to hit new highs and homes sell faster than ever before, according to realtor.com's® Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Sept. 5. At the same time, data also showed a slight decline in housing demand as well as a slowing of new listings declines, which, if sustained, could be a hopeful sign for weary buyers.
The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index reached 107.7 nationwide for the week ending September 5, 7.7 points above the pre-COVID baseline and an improvement of 1.5 points over last week. The buyer demand component of the index stayed well above its baseline, however, it declined by 3.3 points since last week. Meanwhile, the housing supply component showed improvement as it recovered 3.2 points above last week, but still remains below its pre-COVID baseline.
"Sellers are calling the shots in today's market; prices are rising and housing inventory is vanishing almost as fast as it appears," according to realtor.com®'s Chief Economist, Danielle Hale. "But this week's report revealed two indicators worth keeping an eye on. Housing demand cooled slightly, while new listings showed a smaller decline than previous weeks. This could be a hiccup in weekly activity, or if these trends continue, they could signal a shift in market dynamics leading into the fall when political, economic, and health-related uncertainties abound."
Weekly listings data findings:
- Median listing prices grew 10.8 percent year-over-year, the fastest pace of growth in more than two years. This marks the 17th consecutive week of price growth at or equal to the previous week's yearly pace -- a remarkable feat considering the economic backdrop.
- New listings were down 12 percent. The new listings trend regained some momentum, after declining for three consecutive weeks. This will provide a slight relief for buyers who have found few options to choose from. However, the overall lack of sustained new listings growth could put a dent in Fall home sales despite resilient demand from home shoppers, because new listings are key to home sales.
- Total inventory was down 39 percent. Buyers continue to be motivated by low mortgage rates and a strong desire for the certainty of ownership in an uncertain world. They're quickly putting offers on homes that come up for sale, driving the overall number of homes for sale lower.
- Time on market is now 12 days faster than last year. With unusually high buyer interest this late in the homebuying season, buyers are moving much faster than this time last year to beat out competition and lock in low mortgage rates. This means homes are sitting on the market for much less time, despite notably higher price tags.
Listings data summary:
Week ending
Week ending
Week ending
First Two
Total Listings
-39% YOY
-38% YOY
-37% YOY
-16% YOY
Time on Market
12 days faster
10 days faster
9 days faster
4 days faster
Median Listing
+10.8% YOY
+10.6% YOY
+10.3% YOY
+4.5% YOY
New Listings
-12% YOY
-16% YOY
-13% YOY
+5% YOY
Rank
Metro
Recovery
Recovery
1
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.
131
8.5
2
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
118.9
4.5
3
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
117.8
4.5
4
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
116.6
-2
5
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
114.5
4.5
6
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
114.4
-2.2
7
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.
114
0.6
8
Austin-Round Rock, Texas
112.8
-0.2
9
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.
112
-1.8
10
San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.
111.6
-0.4
11
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.
110.7
2.2
12
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
110.7
0.9
13
New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.
110.5
-3.3
14
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
110.1
-1.6
15
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
109.5
-4.6
16
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.
109.3
4
17
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
109.2
1.4
18
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
108.7
1.1
19
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
108.2
2.2
20
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
107.6
2
21
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
107.5
1.1
22
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
107.4
1.8
23
Rochester, N.Y.
106.9
-5.1
24
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
106.6
0.8
25
Pittsburgh, Pa.
106.1
-1.4
26
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich
106.1
1.2
27
Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
104.9
1.8
28
Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
104.7
1.7
29
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.
104.7
-3.8
30
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
104.5
2.3
31
Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
104
1.2
32
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
103.9
-11.9
33
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
103.5
1.4
34
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
103.3
2.6
35
Jacksonville, Fla.
103.2
2.5
36
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.
102.9
7.1
37
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
102.8
3.8
38
New Orleans-Metairie, La.
102.8
4.9
39
Columbus, Ohio
102
1.8
40
Oklahoma City, Okla.
101.3
6.6
41
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.
100.6
0.8
42
St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
100.5
-2.4
43
Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
99.9
-4.8
44
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
99.6
-6.3
45
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.
99.3
1.5
46
Richmond, Va.
99.2
-2.5
47
Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
98.2
-2.4
48
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.
98
0.6
49
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
96.9
-13.8
50
Raleigh, N.C.
96.3
-5.5
Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-sep-5-2020/
Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-sep-5-data/
Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.
week_end_date
cbsa_code
cbsa_title
hh_rank
median_listing_price_yy
active_listing_count_yy
median_days_on_market_by_day_yy
median_days_on_market_yy
new_listing_count_yy
new_listing_share_yy
price_reduced_count_yy
price_reduced_share_yy
9/5/2020
35620
new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa
1
11.60%
-11.90%
-18
-23.70%
-14.30%
-0.20%
-46.90%
-2.20%
9/5/2020
31080
los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca
2
18.10%
-28.10%
-3
-5.80%
-1.90%
3.40%
-48.80%
-2.00%
9/5/2020
16980
chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi
3
7.20%
-34.70%
-7
-14.30%
-16.20%
2.50%
-47.10%
-1.90%
9/5/2020
19100
dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx
4
3.70%
-42.90%
-8
-14.60%
-12.40%
4.30%
-59.00%
-3.60%
9/5/2020
26420
houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx
5
6.20%
-31.90%
-6
-10.30%
-10.10%
2.30%
-47.00%
-2.20%
9/5/2020
37980
philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md
6
16.50%
-43.70%
-20
-30.80%
-9.70%
4.50%
-55.20%
-2.10%
9/5/2020
47900
washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv
7
9.20%
-41.90%
-16
-34.80%
-3.60%
6.50%
-54.80%
-2.20%
9/5/2020
33100
miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl
8
1.90%
-13.30%
-6
-6.10%
1.70%
0.90%
-31.20%
-1.10%
9/5/2020
12060
atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga
9
9.90%
-44.90%
-9
-16.10%
-19.30%
3.80%
-54.00%
-1.70%
9/5/2020
14460
boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh
10
16.50%
-40.40%
-14
-24.60%
-41.50%
-0.20%
-65.00%
-3.40%
9/5/2020
41860
san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca
11
7.10%
-12.60%
-2
-5.40%
-11.00%
0.30%
-29.60%
-1.40%
9/5/2020
19820
detroit-warren-dearborn, mi
12
11.70%
-45.20%
-8
-17.80%
-25.40%
3.40%
-59.10%
-2.50%
9/5/2020
38060
phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az
13
3.90%
-41.20%
-14
-27.50%
3.60%
7.30%
-55.60%
-3.50%
9/5/2020
42660
seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa
14
5.00%
-27.30%
-8
-18.60%
-64.60%
-6.40%
-82.80%
-6.90%
9/5/2020
33460
minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi
15
5.20%
-32.70%
-5
-11.60%
-19.50%
2.00%
-58.80%
-3.40%
9/5/2020
40140
riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca
16
13.10%
-55.80%
-15
-25.90%
0.10%
9.50%
-71.40%
-3.00%
9/5/2020
45300
tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl
17
6.80%
-43.00%
-8
-13.60%
-10.70%
4.20%
-48.90%
-1.30%
9/5/2020
41740
san diego-carlsbad, ca
18
4.80%
-43.40%
-6
-14.30%
-6.30%
6.50%
-53.10%
-1.90%
9/5/2020
41180
st. louis, mo-il
19
10.40%
-39.60%
-7
-10.60%
-21.10%
2.50%
-46.20%
-1.10%
9/5/2020
19740
denver-aurora-lakewood, co
20
7.20%
-40.50%
-7
-16.30%
-22.80%
3.30%
-56.70%
-3.90%
9/5/2020
12580
baltimore-columbia-towson, md
21
2.90%
-51.40%
-20
-35.70%
-1.10%
7.60%
-61.10%
-2.50%
9/5/2020
38300
pittsburgh, pa
22
25.00%
-34.90%
-10
-15.60%
-14.60%
2.30%
-33.80%
-0.10%
9/5/2020
38900
portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa
23
6.20%
-44.60%
-6
-12.20%
-21.80%
3.80%
-29.90%
2.10%
9/5/2020
16740
charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc
24
7.50%
-47.10%
-13
-23.60%
-10.20%
5.70%
-60.90%
-3.00%
9/5/2020
36740
orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl
25
1.30%
-19.10%
-10
-14.90%
-4.90%
1.40%
-28.40%
-1.00%
9/5/2020
17460
cleveland-elyria, oh
26
12.30%
-51.50%
-9
-15.50%
-17.40%
5.50%
-57.40%
-1.60%
9/5/2020
41700
san antonio-new braunfels, tx
27
6.00%
-45.30%
-15
-22.70%
-10.20%
4.00%
-49.40%
-0.90%
9/5/2020
17140
cincinnati, oh-ky-in
28
17.90%
-47.60%
-11
-22.00%
-23.50%
4.20%
-50.20%
-0.80%
9/5/2020
40900
sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca
29
9.50%
-51.20%
-10
-22.20%
0.80%
9.60%
-66.00%
-3.80%
9/5/2020
28140
kansas city, mo-ks
30
12.80%
-50.70%
-4
-7.40%
-25.60%
4.40%
-54.70%
-1.00%
9/5/2020
18140
columbus, oh
31
2.70%
-47.70%
-13
-29.60%
-13.60%
6.70%
-58.60%
-3.20%
9/5/2020
26900
indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in
32
16.30%
-63.20%
-3
-6.00%
-26.80%
6.90%
-57.40%
0.60%
9/5/2020
29820
las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv
33
7.60%
-10.10%
-13
-25.00%
23.00%
2.90%
-41.70%
-3.90%
9/5/2020
12420
austin-round rock, tx
34
12.80%
-45.80%
-16
-27.10%
-4.50%
5.70%
-63.10%
-4.00%
9/5/2020
34980
nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn
35
6.70%
-36.70%
-5
-13.50%
-7.00%
4.70%
-47.10%
-1.50%
9/5/2020
41940
san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca
36
5.90%
-26.40%
-7
-16.70%
12.30%
5.30%
-37.30%
-1.80%
9/5/2020
47260
virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc
37
10.00%
-45.80%
-24
-38.10%
-2.30%
5.20%
-71.90%
-3.40%
9/5/2020
33340
milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi
38
7.10%
-43.30%
-4
-8.90%
-10.00%
5.60%
-50.40%
-1.70%
9/5/2020
39300
providence-warwick, ri-ma
39
10.50%
-53.90%
-10
-17.90%
-22.20%
6.00%
-69.90%
-2.70%
9/5/2020
27260
jacksonville, fl
40
3.00%
-39.90%
-11
-15.50%
-18.80%
2.50%
-49.00%
-1.50%
9/5/2020
36420
oklahoma city, ok
41
7.10%
-37.70%
0
0.00%
7.70%
5.20%
-48.40%
-1.90%
9/5/2020
31140
louisville/jefferson county, ky-in
42
4.90%
-50.10%
-13
-27.10%
-27.90%
4.30%
-58.70%
-2.00%
9/5/2020
32820
memphis, tn-ms-ar
43
11.30%
-51.10%
-11
-18.30%
-17.90%
5.10%
-47.90%
0.00%
9/5/2020
35380
new orleans-metairie, la
44
11.70%
-37.90%
-14
-18.20%
-25.10%
1.50%
-42.90%
-0.70%
9/5/2020
40060
richmond, va
45
10.50%
-46.90%
-5
-8.90%
-22.90%
3.90%
-62.20%
-2.50%
9/5/2020
39580
raleigh, nc
46
5.00%
-42.90%
-12
-21.10%
-24.60%
2.60%
-65.40%
-4.10%
9/5/2020
15380
buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny
47
13.30%
-43.40%
0
0.00%
-20.50%
4.20%
-55.10%
-2.20%
9/5/2020
25540
hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct
48
7.10%
-32.50%
-21
-32.80%
2.20%
3.10%
-63.70%
-3.30%
9/5/2020
13820
birmingham-hoover, al
49
5.70%
-37.90%
-9
-14.50%
-7.80%
3.50%
-47.90%
-1.20%
9/5/2020
40380
rochester, ny
50
10.60%
-42.50%
-13
-31.00%
-12.00%
5.20%
-64.30%
-3.40%
9/5/2020
46060
tucson, az
51
8.50%
-43.40%
-9
-16.70%
-6.20%
5.90%
-55.90%
-2.10%
9/5/2020
41620
salt lake city, ut
52
22.90%
-69.30%
-11
-26.20%
-28.30%
9.50%
-66.70%
-0.20%
9/5/2020
24340
grand rapids-wyoming, mi
53
8.30%
-49.60%
2
4.40%
-37.90%
2.40%
-61.40%
-2.20%
9/5/2020
46140
tulsa, ok
54
14.80%
-41.00%
-9
-15.50%
-16.80%
3.20%
-40.60%
-0.20%
9/5/2020
10580
albany-schenectady-troy, ny
55
15.30%
-42.10%
-15
-19.00%
-4.10%
4.30%
-53.30%
-1.50%
9/5/2020
10740
albuquerque, nm
56
18.20%
-50.20%
-7
-13.70%
-11.10%
6.50%
-52.30%
-1.00%
9/5/2020
36540
omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia
57
7.90%
-43.90%
8
21.60%
-7.70%
6.30%
-61.80%
-2.50%
9/5/2020
49340
worcester, ma-ct
58
11.30%
-56.90%
-23
-39.00%
-34.20%
4.80%
-77.90%
-4.40%
9/5/2020
28940
knoxville, tn
59
7.70%
-53.20%
-11
-16.90%
-23.40%
4.10%
-57.50%
-1.10%
9/5/2020
14860
bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct
60
-0.40%
-25.00%
-39
-41.10%
-2.60%
1.60%
-59.10%
-2.90%
9/5/2020
24860
greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc
61
3.50%
-38.80%
-10
-15.20%
-23.60%
1.80%
-46.20%
-1.00%
9/5/2020
35840
north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl
62
3.50%
-28.00%
-21
-23.90%
19.40%
3.70%
-29.00%
-0.30%
9/5/2020
35300
new haven-milford, ct
63
5.60%
-26.30%
-25
-37.30%
24.20%
3.70%
-62.00%
-3.40%
9/5/2020
19380
dayton, oh
64
14.30%
-46.70%
-10
-21.30%
-29.70%
3.20%
-43.10%
0.30%
9/5/2020
46520
urban honolulu, hi
65
-12.50%
27.80%
5
8.30%
-12.20%
-2.10%
-43.80%
-3.00%
9/5/2020
10900
allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj
66
24.40%
-59.70%
-32
-45.70%
-15.20%
7.60%
-72.00%
-2.50%
9/5/2020
17900
columbia, sc
67
8.40%
-49.00%
-15
-26.30%
-16.50%
4.60%
-59.30%
-2.00%
9/5/2020
12940
baton rouge, la
68
12.10%
-32.80%
-1
-1.30%
-10.40%
1.80%
-44.70%
-1.40%
9/5/2020
24660
greensboro-high point, nc
69
16.20%
-47.40%
-9
-13.90%
-21.80%
4.00%
-46.70%
-0.20%
9/5/2020
23420
fresno, ca
70
5.90%
-57.90%
-20
-40.80%
-13.80%
9.30%
-65.30%
-2.00%
9/5/2020
16700
charleston-north charleston, sc
71
16.00%
-39.10%
-20
-24.10%
5.40%
4.10%
-51.10%
-2.30%
9/5/2020
30780
little rock-north little rock-conway, ar
72
18.30%
-49.40%
-19
-30.20%
-39.20%
1.50%
-40.80%
1.00%
9/5/2020
15980
cape coral-fort myers, fl
73
12.50%
-30.80%
-22
-22.50%
1.80%
2.60%
-31.40%
-0.20%
9/5/2020
10420
akron, oh
74
6.50%
-50.70%
-5
-10.20%
-27.50%
4.40%
-50.50%
-0.40%
9/5/2020
21340
el paso, tx
75
12.20%
-45.10%
-22
-32.40%
-32.80%
1.50%
-61.80%
-1.40%
9/5/2020
37100
oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca
76
16.00%
-48.70%
-22
-43.10%
3.70%
7.80%
-72.80%
-4.20%
9/5/2020
17820
colorado springs, co
77
6.70%
-45.90%
-14
-28.00%
-8.80%
6.70%
-51.00%
-1.40%
9/5/2020
31540
madison, wi
78
2.90%
-45.60%
-3
-5.60%
-16.50%
4.30%
-47.80%
-0.70%
9/5/2020
12540
bakersfield, ca
79
19.70%
-47.20%
-15
-31.30%
-6.30%
6.40%
-56.80%
-1.70%
9/5/2020
49180
winston-salem, nc
80
9.80%
-46.60%
-16
-23.90%
17.10%
8.30%
-54.70%
-1.50%
9/5/2020
45060
syracuse, ny
81
8.60%
-43.80%
9
14.50%
-15.50%
4.00%
-53.70%
-1.60%
9/5/2020
19660
deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl
82
4.90%
-40.60%
-18
-22.50%
-12.10%
3.00%
-55.30%
-2.00%
9/5/2020
14260
boise city, id
83
9.50%
-61.80%
-4
-9.50%
-17.30%
10.30%
-84.00%
-8.70%
9/5/2020
48620
wichita, ks
84
15.00%
-47.70%
-9
-16.10%
-5.90%
6.20%
-51.80%
-1.20%
9/5/2020
45780
toledo, oh
85
11.60%
-43.40%
-10
-18.50%
-12.90%
4.60%
25.20%
8.50%
9/5/2020
19780
des moines-west des moines, ia
86
0.10%
-34.00%
-9
-13.90%
-11.70%
2.40%
-26.50%
1.10%
9/5/2020
44140
springfield, ma
87
27.90%
-49.60%
-14
-23.70%
-19.10%
5.30%
-67.50%
-3.00%
9/5/2020
29460
lakeland-winter haven, fl
88
7.80%
-26.50%
-8
-12.10%
9.50%
3.70%
-40.20%
-1.50%
9/5/2020
37340
palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl
89
6.00%
-39.60%
-11
-16.70%
-27.00%
1.70%
-49.40%
-1.60%
9/5/2020
32580
mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx
90
12.40%
-47.70%
-15
-16.00%
-10.40%
3.30%
-36.90%
0.50%
9/5/2020
25420
harrisburg-carlisle, pa
91
6.30%
-48.30%
-23
-39.00%
-3.40%
6.60%
-73.80%
-4.60%
9/5/2020
42540
scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa
92
21.30%
-53.80%
-23
-28.10%
-14.00%
4.70%
-61.50%
-1.40%
9/5/2020
12260
augusta-richmond county, ga-sc
93
6.40%
-46.40%
-20
-27.40%
-13.20%
4.30%
-34.10%
0.80%
9/5/2020
49660
youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa
94
9.10%
-55.40%
-16
-22.50%
-25.50%
4.30%
-59.40%
-1.10%
9/5/2020
44700
stockton-lodi, ca
95
10.10%
-60.60%
-3
-7.50%
-4.90%
12.30%
-80.30%
-5.80%
9/5/2020
20500
durham-chapel hill, nc
96
11.40%
-41.90%
-9
-13.60%
-7.40%
4.40%
-50.90%
-1.80%
9/5/2020
38860
portland-south portland, me
97
12.40%
-49.50%
-23
-35.40%
-0.80%
6.80%
-48.10%
-0.30%
9/5/2020
44060
spokane-spokane valley, wa
98
14.40%
-46.20%
-4
-9.10%
-9.30%
6.80%
-52.70%
-1.50%
9/5/2020
16860
chattanooga, tn-ga
99
13.80%
-48.90%
-15
-23.10%
-9.70%
5.00%
-55.80%
-1.30%
9/5/2020
27140
jackson, ms
100
23.50%
-44.20%
-11
-12.60%
-14.30%
3.10%
-34.80%
0.80%
About realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.
Media Contacts:
Cody Horvat, cody.horvat@move.com
