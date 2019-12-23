SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Bay Area neighborhood White Oaks is the most competitive neighborhood of the year for homebuyers, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Alger Heights in Grand Rapids, MI and East Arlington in Boston rounded out the top three competitive neighborhoods.
"While neighborhoods in the Bay Area and Boston are still among the most competitive in the country, robust competition for homes in Grand Rapids, Minneapolis and Tacoma neighborhoods signals the desirability of more affordable areas," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "An influx of buyers from more expensive neighborhoods contributes to competition in these affordable neighborhoods, especially because they can make higher offers than local residents when they sell their previous homes."
The report is based on 2019 rankings from Redfin's Compete Score, which uses a combination of proprietary Redfin data and data from local multiple listing services to determine how difficult it is for buyers to win a home in individual neighborhoods and cities.
Below are the most competitive U.S. neighborhoods based on an average of monthly stats from January through November 2019.
Housing market stats for the 20 most competitive neighborhoods in the U.S.
Neighborhood
City
Metro area
Compete
Sale-to-list price ratio
Median days on market
Share of homes sold above list price
Median sale price: neighborhood (Nov. 2019)
Median sale price: metro area (Nov. 2019)
White Oaks
San Carlos, CA
San Jose
95.5
105.9%
12
72.2%
$1,835,000
$1,081,500
Alger Heights
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids
95.3
102.9%
7
66.9%
$182,000
$207,500
East Arlington
Arlington, MA
Boston
95.1
103.6%
9
67.4%
$770,000
$490,000
Glenview
Oakland, CA
San Jose
95
125.2%
14
84.7%
$1,170,000
$1,081,500
Brattle Station
Arlington, MA
Boston
94.7
103.8%
8
61.2%
$693,000
$490,000
Creston
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids
94.5
102%
6
59.3%
$169,000
$207,500
AU Park / Friendship Heights
Washington, DC
Washington, D.C.
94.2
103.6%
7
57.8%
$1,100,000
$414,700
Cambridgeport
Cambridge, MA
Boston
94.1
104.6%
9
62.6%
$815,000
$490,000
Upper Rockridge
Oakland, CA
San Jose
93.8
115%
15
77.8%
$1,821,000
$1,081,500
Mission Dolores
San Francisco, CA
San Jose
93.6
114.3%
15
82.3%
$1,660,000
$1,081,500
Bushrod
Oakland, CA
San Jose
93.6
119.4%
15
86.1%
$950,000
$1,081,500
Berkeley Hills
Berkeley, CA
San Jose
93.5
116.7%
16
84.4%
$1,414,000
$1,081,500
Bay Farm Island
Alameda, CA
San Jose
93.5
105.8%
16
75.1%
$1,058,000
$1,081,500
Arlington Center
Arlington, MA
Boston
93.5
103.2%
10
59.4%
$802,000
$490,000
Beresford Park
San Mateo, CA
San Jose
93.3
105.3%
13
74.8%
$1,675,000
$1,081,500
Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA
San Jose
93.3
110.3%
15
74.5%
$750,000
$1,081,500
Hartkopf
Brooklyn Park, MN
Minneapolis
93.2
102.6%
10
65.1%
$223,000
$280,000
Fairlington
Arlington, VA
Washington,
D.C.
93
101.8%
7
59.1%
$485,000
$414,700
Northwest Landing
DuPont, WA
Seattle
92.8
101.7%
4
50.5%
$365,000
$557,000
North Los Altos
Los Altos, CA
San Jose
92.7
103.3%
12
60.1%
$3,173,000
$1,081,500
Of the 10 Bay Area neighborhoods among the most competitive in the country, half are in Oakland. Although the median sale price in Oakland is more than double the national median—$720,000 versus $312,000 for the typical home in the U.S. in November—it's still well below that of San Francisco ($1.4 million) and San Jose ($1.1 million).
Oakland Redfin agent Katy Polvorosa said the area has been particularly hot this year, partly because it's more affordable than neighboring parts of the Bay Area.
"I've heard a lot of people say the Bay Area housing market is cooling this year, but I'm seeing the opposite in Oakland," Polvorosa said. "I'm writing offers that are seeing aggressive competition. Homes that are move-in ready and priced right typically receive offers within 12 to 14 days. The Oakland market is so hot that sellers are still expecting and receiving offers that waive contingencies."
Although the Bay Area is still home to plenty of competitive neighborhoods, homebuyers are gravitating toward more affordable inland metros as housing markets in coastal job centers have become more expensive. In the third quarter of 2019, 26% of Redfin.com home searchers looked to move to another metro area, with affordable places like Sacramento, Phoenix and Las Vegas as popular destinations.
The appearance of two neighborhoods in Grand Rapids on this year's ranking of most competitive neighborhoods is an example of the trend of migration away from more expensive metros.
"Affordability plus quality of life are big draws to the Grand Rapids area. I've worked with buyers from Chicago, California, Hawaii and other expensive parts of the country who are looking here because they can get so much more bang for their buck," said local Redfin agent Shellie Silva, who moved to Grand Rapids from San Diego three years ago. "Homes in neighborhoods with price points below $275,000, like Alger Heights and Creston, are prone to bidding wars and they tend to sell quickly because they're even more affordable that some other parts of Grand Rapids."
In Alger Heights, nearly 67% of homes sold for above list price and the typical home was on the market for one week before going under contract so far this year. And in Creston, 59.3% of homes sold for above list price and the typical home went under contract in just six days.
To read the full report, including methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/most-competitive-neighborhoods-2019.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate, the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 90 major metro areas across the U.S. and Canada. The company has helped customers buy or sell homes worth more than $85 billion.
For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.