SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization.
Revenue increased 121% year-over-year to $471 million during the second quarter. Gross profit was $126 million, a increase of 174% from $46 million in the second quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross profit was $88 million, an increase of 90% from $46 million in the second quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross margin was 35%, compared to 34% in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were $156 million, an increase of 210% from $50 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were 33% of revenue, up from 24% in the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss was $27.9 million, compared to net loss of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.9 million in the second quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was $29.8 million. Stock-based compensation was $13.7 million, up from $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization was $13.8 million, up from $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest income was $0.1 million and interest expense was $2.8 million, compared to $0.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.29, compared to net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, of $0.08 in the second quarter of 2020.
"Even in a rapidly expanding market, Redfin gained more market-share in the second quarter than at any point since our 2017 initial public offering," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "And we took share where it mattered most: in markets where we offer Redfin Premier services, Redfin listings above a million dollars grew three times faster than listings below a million dollars. Despite increased pricing discipline and record gross margins, RedfinNow bought 40% more homes in the second quarter than we did in all of 2020; our properties revenue grew 139%. And even though this was our first quarter owning RentPath, we already hired a world-class RentPath CEO."
Second Quarter Highlights
- Reached market share of 1.18% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2020.
- Saved homebuyers and sellers over $82 million in the second quarter. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission typically charged by traditional agents.
- Redfin's mobile application and website reached 48.4 million average monthly visitors in the second quarter, an increase of 14% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- Continued RedfinNow expansion by launching in Tucson, Boston and Portland, Oregon.
- Closed the acquisition of RentPath on April 2; announced the appointment of Jon Ziglar as RentPath's Chief Executive Officer, effective August 16.
- Improved software for customers, agents, partners, home services and mortgage teams, including:
- New data architecture in the cloud that will let Redfin's software engineers move faster;
- New Loan Queue software for Redfin mortgage processors to improve workflow by providing a clear list of tasks, deadlines and documents in one place; and
- Expanding Fast Offers software to Redfin agents in Seattle, making it easy to create offer paperwork on the go with a few clicks.
(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS® ("NAR"). NAR data for the most recent period is preliminary and may subsequently be updated by NAR. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of August 5, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.
For the third quarter of 2021 we expect:
- Total revenue between $530 million and $541 million, representing a year-over-year increase between 124% and 128% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Included within total revenue are properties segment revenue between $231 million and $236 million, and RentPath revenue between $40 million and $41 million.
- Total net loss between $24 million and $20 million, compared to total net income of $34 million in the third quarter of 2020. RentPath's contribution to the net loss is expected to be approximately $17 million. This guidance includes approximately $14 million of expected stock-based compensation, $14 million of expected depreciation and amortization, and $4 million of expected net interest expense. Net income attributable to common stockholders will include the value of dividends on our convertible preferred stock, which we expect to pay in shares of our common stock.
Conference Call
Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook, and the anticipated benefits from our improved software. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by our quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.
Redfin-F
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
735,387
$
925,276
Restricted cash
52,295
20,544
Short-term investments
29,605
131,561
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $204 and $160
84,757
54,719
Inventory
249,003
49,158
Loans held for sale
51,643
42,539
Prepaid expenses
18,028
12,131
Other current assets
7,152
4,898
Total current assets
1,227,870
1,240,826
Property and equipment, net
53,907
43,988
Right-of-use assets, net
58,144
44,149
Long-term investments
36,085
11,922
Goodwill
407,228
9,186
Intangibles, net
203,782
1,830
Other assets, noncurrent
14,059
8,619
Total assets
$
2,001,075
$
1,360,520
Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
26,095
$
5,644
Accrued liabilities
102,345
69,460
Other payables
17,367
13,184
Warehouse credit facilities
46,425
39,029
Secured revolving credit facility
123,770
23,949
Convertible senior notes, net
23,428
22,482
Lease liabilities
14,633
11,973
Total current liabilities
354,063
185,721
Lease liabilities and deposits, noncurrent
60,958
49,339
Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent
1,211,517
488,268
Payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent
7,841
6,812
Deferred tax liabilities
1,254
—
Total liabilities
1,635,633
730,140
Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares
39,846
39,823
Stockholders' equity
Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized;
105
103
Additional paid-in capital
651,627
860,556
Accumulated other comprehensive income
77
211
Accumulated deficit
(326,213)
(270,313)
Total stockholders' equity
325,596
590,557
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity
$
2,001,075
$
1,360,520
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Service
$
298,870
$
141,135
$
474,463
$
252,613
Product
172,445
72,530
265,171
152,047
Total revenue
471,315
213,665
739,634
404,660
Cost of revenue(1)
Service
177,762
93,891
312,613
192,259
Product
167,417
73,735
258,527
153,483
Total cost of revenue
345,179
167,626
571,140
345,742
Gross profit
126,136
46,039
168,494
58,918
Operating expenses
Technology and development(1)
41,488
17,961
69,166
38,235
Marketing(1)
55,398
9,482
67,200
35,190
General and administrative(1)
59,567
23,022
96,957
47,349
Total operating expenses
156,453
50,465
233,323
120,774
Loss from operations
(30,317)
(4,426)
(64,829)
(61,856)
Interest income
135
437
293
1,540
Interest expense
(2,813)
(2,665)
(4,151)
(5,109)
Income tax benefit
5,052
—
5,052
—
Other income (expense), net
65
43
(27)
(1,303)
Net loss
$
(27,878)
$
(6,611)
$
(63,662)
$
(66,728)
Dividends on convertible preferred stock
(1,877.865)
(1,284)
(4,213.733)
(1,284)
Net loss attributable to common stock—basic and
$
(29,756)
$
(7,895)
$
(67,876)
$
(68,012)
Net loss per share attributable to common stock—basic
$
(0.29)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.65)
$
(0.71)
Weighted average shares to compute net loss per share
104,391,337
98,785,318
103,912,212
96,114,012
Net Loss
$
(27,878)
$
(6,611)
$
(63,662)
$
(66,728)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
$
0.246
$
3
$
(0.414)
$
(22)
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale debt
84
(137)
134
421
Comprehensive loss
$
(27,794)
$
(6,745)
$
(63,528)
$
(66,329)
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$
3,758
$
1,769
$
6,736
$
3,407
Technology and development
5,771
3,124
11,532
6,772
Marketing
535
352
1,078
727
General and administrative
3,679
1,960
6,981
3,510
Total
$
13,743
$
7,205
$
26,327
$
14,416
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(63,662)
$
(66,728)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,018
6,865
Stock-based compensation
26,327
14,416
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,203
3,477
Non-cash lease expense
5,448
4,522
Impairment costs
—
1,420
Net loss (gain) on IRLCs, forward sales commitments, and loans held for sale
238
(1,928)
Other
169
(218)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(22,312)
(14,959)
Inventory
(199,845)
65,153
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(7,137)
6,827
Accounts payable
15,766
1,040
Accrued liabilities, other payables, deferred tax liabilities, and payroll tax
26,915
13,819
Lease liabilities
(6,144)
(5,481)
Origination of loans held for sale
(488,274)
(294,076)
Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale
478,652
274,595
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(213,638)
8,744
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(13,580)
(6,072)
Purchases of investments
(104,877)
(88,724)
Sales of investments
89,536
3,183
Maturities of investments
92,843
40,351
Cash paid for acquisition
(608,000)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(544,078)
(51,262)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
—
39,801
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
—
69,701
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans
12,496
11,052
Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units
(16,530)
(6,065)
Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities
464,250
290,891
Repayments to warehouse credit facilities
(456,854)
(271,627)
Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility
230,608
39,587
Repayments to secured revolving credit facility
(130,788)
(36,816)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
561,529
—
Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes
(62,647)
—
Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes
(1,925)
—
Other payables—deposits held in escrow
97
19,056
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
(353)
(30)
Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs
(305)
(4)
Net cash provided by financing activities
599,578
155,546
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
—
(22)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(158,138)
113,006
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
945,820
247,448
End of period
787,682
360,454
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Monthly average visitors (in thousands)
48,437
46,202
44,135
49,258
42,537
35,519
30,595
35,633
36,557
Real estate services transactions
Brokerage
21,006
14,317
16,951
18,980
13,828
10,751
13,122
16,098
15,580
Partner
4,597
3,944
4,940
5,180
2,691
2,479
2,958
3,499
3,357
Total
25,603
18,261
21,891
24,160
16,519
13,230
16,080
19,597
18,937
Real estate services revenue per
Brokerage
$
11,307
$
10,927
$
10,751
$
10,241
$
9,296
$
9,520
$
9,425
$
9,075
$
9,332
Partner
3,195
3,084
3,123
2,988
2,417
2,535
2,369
2,295
2,218
Aggregate
9,850
9,233
9,030
8,686
8,175
8,211
8,127
7,865
8,071
Aggregate home value of real estate
$
14,612
$
9,621
$
11,478
$
12,207
$
7,576
$
6,098
$
7,588
$
9,157
$
8,986
U.S. market share by value
1.18
%
1.16
%
1.04
%
1.04
%
0.94
%
0.92
%
0.95
%
0.96
%
0.94
%
Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as
64
%
62
%
63
%
63
%
63
%
61
%
62
%
63
%
64
%
Average number of lead agents
2,456
2,277
1,981
1,820
1,399
1,826
1,526
1,579
1,603
RedfinNow homes sold
292
171
83
37
162
171
212
168
80
Revenue per RedfinNow home sold
$
570,930
$
525,173
$
471,551
$
504,583
$
444,690
$
461,916
$
466,939
$
476,770
$
498,083
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Real estate services (brokerage)
$
237,511
$
128,543
$
393,957
$
230,894
Real estate services (partner)
14,688
6,506
26,851
12,791
Properties revenue
172,445
72,184
265,171
151,282
Rentals revenue
42,548
—
42,548
—
Other revenue
8,521
7,246
17,878
11,496
Intercompany elimination
(4,398)
(814)
(6,771)
(1,803)
Total revenue
$
471,315
$
213,665
$
739,634
$
404,660
Cost of revenue
Real estate services
$
164,125
$
88,799
$
292,342
$
182,361
Properties
167,420
73,348
258,551
152,647
Rentals
7,570
—
7,570
—
Other
10,462
6,293
19,448
12,537
Intercompany elimination
(4,398)
(814)
(6,771)
(1,803)
Total cost of revenue
$
345,179
$
167,626
$
571,140
$
345,742
Gross profit
Real estate services
$
88,074
$
46,250
$
128,466
$
61,324
Properties
5,025
(1,164)
6,620
(1,365)
Rentals
34,978
—
34,978
—
Other
(1,941)
953
(1,570)
(1,041)
Total gross profit
$
126,136
$
46,039
$
168,494
$
58,918
Gross margin (percentage of revenue)
Real estate services
34.9
%
34.2
%
30.5
%
25.2
%
Properties
2.9
(1.6)
2.5
(0.9)
Rentals
82.2
—
82.2
—
Other
(22.8)
13.2
(8.8)
(9.1)
Total gross margin
26.8
21.5
22.8
14.6
