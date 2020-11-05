SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and expenses related to actions taken in response to COVID-19.
Revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $237 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $93 million, an increase of 74% from $53 million in the third quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $92 million, an increase of 70% from $54 million in the third quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 44%, compared to 35% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were $56 million, an increase of 22% from $46 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were 24% of revenue, up from 19% in the third quarter of 2019.
Net income was $34.2 million, compared to net income of $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.5 million in the third quarter. Net income attributable to common stock was $32.0 million. Stock-based compensation was $11.3 million, up from $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization was $3.7 million, up from $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interest income was $0.3 million and interest expense was $2.5 million, compared to $1.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Direct and incremental costs related to COVID-19 were $0.3 million and are included in general and administrative expenses.
Net income per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.30, compared to net income per share, diluted, of $0.07 in the third quarter of 2019.
"Redfin's increasing share of North America's online real estate audience, coupled with a strong housing market, has generated demand faster than we can recruit agents, lenders and partners," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Our market share gains have resumed, and seem to be accelerating. Our mortgage business generated its first quarterly gross profits. It has taken us more than a decade to build the technology and the vast network of local agents to let people tour almost any home for sale in almost any town in America, virtually or in person. This capability was a convenience for people still likely to use a traditional agent for a cross-town move. But for the millions of Americans now free to move anywhere in the country, that little Redfin touring button on their cell-phone screen has become the passport to a new life."
Third Quarter Highlights
- Reached market share of 1.04% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of .08 percentage points from the third quarter of 2019.(1)
- Saved homebuyers and sellers over $61 million in the third quarter of 2020. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission.
- Grew visitors to our website and mobile application by 38% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
- Kicked off a massive hiring effort to meet surging consumer demand and welcomed over 400 new employees to Redfin in the third quarter.
- Conducted nearly 21,000 video tours. Even as the majority of Redfin consumers have resumed in-person touring, approximately 9% of third quarter tour requests were for video tours, a sign Redfin's virtual brokerage capabilities will be a long-term competitive advantage even after the pandemic subsides.
- Launched RedfinNow in Palm Springs. The company has now resumed RedfinNow offers in 11 of 13 markets and has continued to expand to additional markets in the fourth quarter.
- Created a new Home Sale Advisor role to better help customers navigate their home selling options at Redfin, whether they choose to list on the market with a local Redfin agent or sell directly to RedfinNow.
- Increased the percentage of Redfin employees who are people of color from 31% in June to 32% in September.
- Appointed Kerry D. Chandler, an experienced HR executive, to the Redfin Board of Directors.
(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of November 5, 2020, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.
For the fourth quarter of 2020 we expect:
- Total revenue between $226 million and $233 million, representing a year-over-year decrease between 3% and 0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Properties segment revenue between $31 million and $34 million is included in the guidance provided.
- Net income between $2 million and $5 million, compared to net loss of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This guidance includes approximately $10.5 million of expected stock-based compensation, $4.2 million of expected depreciation and amortization, and $7.5 million of expected interest expense associated with our convertible senior notes and other credit obligations. This guidance also includes approximately $8.1 million of an expected one-time, non-cash expense associated with the repurchase of a portion of our convertible senior notes due 2023. Net income attributable to common stock will include the value of dividend on our convertible preferred stock, which we expect to pay in shares of our common stock.
Conference Call
Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by our quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
About Redfin
Redfin is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage search site, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers over $800 million and we've helped them buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.
Redfin may post updates about COVID-19's impact on the U.S. residential real estate industry or its business on its company blog at www.redfin.com/blog/real-estate-news/. We encourage investors and others interested in our company to review and subscribe to the information we post on our company blog, as some of the information may be material.
Redfin-F
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Service
$
217,280
$
158,519
$
469,893
$
405,160
Product
19,636
80,164
171,683
141,445
Total revenue
236,916
238,683
641,576
546,605
Cost of revenue(1)
Service
122,583
104,397
314,842
297,320
Product
21,261
80,909
174,744
144,807
Total cost of revenue
143,844
185,306
489,586
442,127
Gross profit
93,072
53,377
151,990
104,478
Operating expenses
Technology and development(1)
22,452
18,801
60,687
50,421
Marketing(1)
12,421
8,361
47,611
68,611
General and administrative(1)(2)
21,190
18,779
68,539
57,881
Total operating expenses
56,063
45,941
176,837
176,913
Income (loss) from operations
37,009
7,436
(24,847)
(72,435)
Interest income
319
1,576
1,859
5,804
Interest expense
(2,522)
(2,274)
(7,631)
(6,564)
Other income (expense), net
(640)
44
(1,943)
172
Net income (loss)
$
34,166
$
6,782
$
(32,562)
$
(73,023)
Dividend on convertible preferred stock
(1,530)
—
(2,814)
—
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
(653)
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock—basic and diluted
$
31,983
$
6,782
$
(35,376)
$
(73,023)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock—basic
$
0.32
$
0.07
$
(0.36)
$
(0.80)
Weighted average shares of common stock—basic
99,840,144
91,994,731
97,365,122
91,279,086
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock—diluted
0.30
0.07
(0.36)
(0.80)
Weighted average shares of common stock—diluted
107,607,711
97,171,270
97,365,122
91,279,086
.............................................................................
.
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Net income (loss)
$
34,166
$
6,782
$
(32,562)
$
(73,023)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
6
(10)
(16)
28
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(139)
(8)
282
(2)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
34,033
$
6,764
$
(32,296)
$
(72,997)
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cost of revenue
$
2,574
$
1,605
$
5,981
$
4,398
Technology and development
4,964
3,320
11,736
8,661
Marketing
403
390
1,130
1,025
General and administrative
3,407
2,195
6,917
5,708
Total
$
11,348
$
7,510
$
25,764
$
19,792
(2) Includes direct and incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $321 and $7,846, which are partially offset by $56 and $1,348 in employee retention credits allowed under the CARES Act, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
371,573
$
234,679
Restricted cash
16,393
12,769
Short-term investments
129,809
70,029
Accounts receivable, net
41,085
19,223
Inventory
24,993
74,590
Loans held for sale
41,921
21,985
Prepaid expenses
7,698
14,822
Other current assets
5,189
3,496
Total current assets
638,661
451,593
Property and equipment, net
42,210
39,577
Right-of-use assets, net
45,392
52,004
Long-term investments
17,072
30,978
Goodwill and intangibles, net
11,138
11,504
Other non-current assets
8,776
10,557
Total assets
$
763,249
$
596,213
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,375
$
2,122
Accrued liabilities
57,517
38,022
Other payables
10,550
7,884
Warehouse credit facilities
40,308
21,302
Secured revolving credit facility
14,923
4,444
Convertible senior notes, net
124,495
—
Current lease liabilities
11,682
11,408
Total current liabilities
262,850
85,182
Non-current lease liabilities and deposits
51,597
59,869
Convertible senior notes, net
—
119,716
Non-current payroll tax liabilities
8,711
—
Total liabilities
323,158
264,767
Commitments and contingencies
Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 40,000 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively
39,812
—
Stockholders' equity
Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 100,241,416 and 93,001,597 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
100
93
Additional paid-in capital
684,219
583,097
Accumulated other comprehensive income
308
42
Accumulated deficit
(284,348)
(251,786)
Total stockholders' equity
400,279
331,446
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
$
763,249
$
596,213
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(32,562)
$
(73,023)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,581
6,366
Stock-based compensation
25,764
19,792
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
5,254
4,674
Non-cash lease expense
6,821
4,727
Impairment costs
2,063
—
Other
(693)
(401)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(21,862)
(9,071)
Inventory
49,597
(82,766)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,168
(82)
Accounts payable
851
579
Accrued liabilities, other payables, and non-current payroll tax liabilities
28,469
18,994
Lease liabilities
(8,368)
(5,095)
Origination of loans held for sale
(479,153)
(285,182)
Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale
459,605
267,850
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
51,535
(132,638)
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,391)
(12,821)
Purchases of investments
(135,118)
(106,063)
Sales of investments
6,583
1,005
Maturities of investments
82,772
4,900
Net cash used in investing activities
(56,154)
(112,979)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
39,801
—
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
69,701
—
Proceeds from the issuance of shares resulting from employee equity plans
15,119
10,869
Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units
(10,987)
(2,856)
Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities
473,283
280,129
Repayments to warehouse credit facilities
(454,277)
(262,875)
Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility
57,378
—
Repayments to secured revolving credit facility
(46,899)
—
Other payables—deposits held in escrow
2,097
637
Principal payments for finance lease obligations
(59)
—
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
(4)
(152)
Net cash provided by financing activities
145,153
25,752
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(16)
28
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
140,518
(219,837)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
247,448
439,055
End of period
$
387,966
$
219,218
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Monthly average visitors (in thousands)
49,258
42,537
35,519
30,595
35,633
36,557
31,107
25,212
29,236
Real estate services transactions
Brokerage
18,980
13,828
10,751
13,122
16,098
15,580
8,435
9,822
12,876
Partner
5,180
2,691
2,479
2,958
3,499
3,357
2,125
2,749
3,333
Total
24,160
16,519
13,230
16,080
19,597
18,937
10,560
12,571
16,209
Real estate services revenue per transaction
Brokerage
$
10,241
$
9,296
$
9,520
$
9,425
$
9,075
$
9,332
$
9,640
$
9,569
$
9,227
Partner
2,988
2,417
2,535
2,369
2,295
2,218
2,153
2,232
2,237
Aggregate
8,686
8,175
8,211
8,127
7,865
8,071
8,134
7,964
7,790
Aggregate home value of real estate services transactions (in millions)
$
12,207
$
7,576
$
6,098
$
7,588
$
9,157
$
8,986
$
4,800
$
5,825
$
7,653
U.S. market share by value
1.04
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
0.94
%
0.96
%
0.94
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.85
%
Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue
63
%
63
%
61
%
62
%
63
%
64
%
64
%
66
%
66
%
Average number of lead agents
1,820
1,399
1,826
1,526
1,579
1,603
1,503
1,419
1,397
Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Real estate services revenue
Brokerage revenue
$
194,375
$
146,096
$
425,269
$
372,809
Partner revenue
15,478
8,030
28,269
20,053
Total real estate services revenue
209,853
154,126
453,538
392,862
Properties revenue
19,005
80,164
170,287
141,445
Other revenue
8,503
5,161
19,999
13,490
Intercompany eliminations
(445)
(768)
(2,248)
(1,192)
Total revenue
$
236,916
$
238,683
$
641,576
$
546,605
Cost of revenue
Real estate services
$
117,944
$
100,048
$
300,305
$
284,447
Properties
20,460
80,909
173,107
144,807
Other
5,885
5,117
18,422
14,065
Intercompany eliminations
(445)
(768)
(2,248)
(1,192)
Total cost of revenue
$
143,844
$
185,306
$
489,586
$
442,127
Gross profit by segment
Real estate services
$
91,909
$
54,078
$
153,233
$
108,415
Properties
(1,455)
(745)
(2,820)
(3,362)
Other
2,618
44
1,577
(575)
Total gross profit
$
93,072
$
53,377
$
151,990
$
104,478
Gross margin (percentage of revenue)
Real estate services
43.8
%
35.1
%
33.8
%
27.6
%
Properties
(7.7)
(0.9)
(1.7)
(2.4)
Other
30.8
0.9
7.9
(4.3)
Total gross margin
39.3
22.4
23.7
19.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.