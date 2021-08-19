SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong and widespread recovery of rents has pushed prices beyond where they would have been had the coronavirus pandemic never occurred, according to Zillow's® latest market report1. Although U.S. home appreciation again broke records in July, there are signs of a rebalancing in the for-sale market to come, with inventory rising for the third consecutive month and home value appreciation slowing in nearly half the major markets.
Rent growth continued to build on momentum that began in March, following a period of sluggishness that started with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Nationally, typical monthly rents rose to $1,843 in July, surpassing June's record appreciation and rising 9.2%, or $156, above July 2020.
"With the economy continuing to reopen, employees receiving more long-term guidance on remote work, and as students find their way back to college campuses, the rental market is picking back up," said Nicole Bachaud, Zillow economic data analyst. "As high demand puts pressure on rents and incomes are unable to keep up, affordability will become more of a challenge in the coming months."
Zillow estimates rents are now $52 higher than they would have been if the past 18 months had been more normal. Rents first surpassed their pre-pandemic trajectory last month.
Rents in nine major metropolitan areas, all across the Sun Belt, are at least 10% higher than would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trends, topping out at 15.6% higher in Tampa. Rents in just nine metros are lower than projected, and nearly all are expensive coastal markets: Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Minneapolis; Seattle; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and San Jose.
The top 14 metros for annual rent growth are scattered across the Sun Belt, led by Phoenix, up 23.1%, Las Vegas (22.7%), Tampa (21.4%) and Riverside (19.9%). July rents are also positive year over year in all major metros, with holdouts New York, San Francisco and San Jose finally posting yearly growth.
Available for-sale inventory took another encouraging step forward in July, rising 4.5% over June to mark the third consecutive month of rising supply. The improvement is widespread; inventory rose month over month in all but three of the 50 largest U.S. metros. Some of the largest additions of supply came to in-demand metros -- Cleveland, Buffalo, Columbus, Denver and Austin. While housing supply is still nearly 28% below July 2020 levels, further injections will help reduce competition and slow extreme price growth.
Home value growth again broke monthly and annual records, with year-over-year appreciation of 16.7% and monthly gains of 2%. This brings typical home values measured by Zillow's Home Value Index (ZHVI) to $298,933, up nearly $43,000 over last July. Austin again tops the charts with year-over-year growth landing at 41.5%, significantly higher than New Orleans' 11.6% year-over-year growth at the bottom of the pack.
The end of rampant price hikes may be on the horizon, however, as 22 of the nation's 50 largest metros had slower monthly growth than in June. The share of listings with a price cut rose 1.7% in July to 10.4%, and median time on market rose or stayed steady in all but three major metros.
"All signs point to the likelihood that the housing market is beginning to ease off the gas pedal," said Bachaud.
Metropolitan
Zillow Home
(ZHVI)
ZHVI –
Zillow
(ZORI)
ZORI –
ZORI –
Inventory –
United States
$298,933
16.7%
$1,843
9.2%
1.9%
4.5%
New York, NY
$552,607
13.3%
$2,671
1.7%
2.3%
2.4%
Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA
$831,593
19.3%
$2,553
6.9%
1.7%
2.8%
Chicago, IL
$280,130
13.4%
$1,746
3.5%
1.0%
5.4%
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
$313,393
19.4%
$1,642
12.4%
2.4%
4.5%
Philadelphia, PA
$302,822
16.9%
$1,710
6.1%
1.0%
4.8%
Houston, TX
$258,174
15.0%
$1,504
8.8%
1.9%
3.3%
Washington, D.C.
$512,936
14.2%
$2,107
3.8%
1.6%
5.3%
Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
$355,793
14.7%
$2,249
17.1%
3.2%
-4.0%
Atlanta, GA
$301,104
19.6%
$1,787
17.6%
2.9%
2.5%
Boston, MA
$592,940
16.7%
$2,557
2.7%
1.1%
-0.3%
San Francisco, CA
$1,324,433
17.8%
$3,082
0.9%
1.6%
3.4%
Detroit, MI
$220,309
17.8%
$1,387
10.5%
1.5%
10.2%
Riverside, CA
$495,619
25.1%
$2,358
19.9%
2.5%
6.0%
Phoenix, AZ
$390,733
29.8%
$1,746
23.1%
3.2%
1.6%
Seattle, WA
$670,473
22.7%
$2,125
6.2%
2.4%
4.6%
Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN
$347,512
14.0%
$1,605
4.1%
0.6%
6.3%
San Diego, CA
$792,531
26.0%
$2,577
11.9%
2.3%
5.7%
St. Louis, MO
$216,727
15.9%
$1,224
8.1%
1.4%
4.9%
Tampa, FL
$295,532
23.7%
$1,819
21.4%
3.8%
2.4%
Baltimore, MD
$345,194
13.8%
$1,749
9.9%
1.8%
6.0%
Denver, CO
$554,544
20.4%
$1,872
10.2%
2.2%
8.1%
Pittsburgh, PA
$196,897
19.1%
$1,247
4.8%
0.1%
7.1%
Portland, OR
$515,049
19.1%
$1,753
8.9%
1.7%
6.5%
Charlotte, NC
$303,816
20.5%
$1,628
13.6%
2.1%
4.9%
Sacramento, CA
$540,438
23.6%
$2,142
14.2%
2.6%
San Antonio, TX
$250,108
17.0%
$1,344
11.0%
2.7%
1.6%
Orlando, FL
$307,048
14.2%
$1,758
14.2%
3.0%
1.9%
Cincinnati, OH
$228,977
16.5%
$1,339
9.0%
1.1%
7.7%
Cleveland, OH
$195,514
18.2%
$1,278
8.8%
1.3%
11.1%
Kansas City, MO
$250,881
18.0%
$1,304
8.2%
1.0%
7.2%
Las Vegas, NV
$360,345
21.5%
$1,662
22.7%
3.6%
5.6%
Columbus, OH
$258,420
16.1%
$1,366
8.8%
1.9%
9.6%
Indianapolis, IN
$226,634
16.9%
$1,375
11.5%
1.4%
5.9%
San Jose, CA
$1,462,949
19.6%
$3,068
0.6%
1.6%
0.2%
Austin, TX
$496,659
41.5%
$1,695
16.8%
4.1%
7.3%
Virginia Beach, VA
$285,199
13.0%
$1,496
13.5%
2.3%
3.4%
Nashville, TN
$347,050
16.3%
$1,724
11.3%
2.4%
Providence, RI
$396,502
20.2%
$1,735
13.1%
1.5%
7.0%
Milwaukee, WI
$247,952
17.2%
$1,206
5.6%
0.4%
15.7%
Jacksonville, FL
$287,139
19.5%
$1,597
18.5%
3.4%
2.7%
Memphis, TN
$192,043
16.6%
$1,504
15.1%
0.9%
6.8%
Oklahoma City, OK
$185,328
12.2%
$1,210
10.4%
1.4%
8.4%
Louisville–Jefferson County, KY
$214,379
13.8%
$1,169
6.4%
1.5%
8.1%
Hartford, CT
$288,772
17.6%
$1,587
9.8%
1.0%
4.2%
Richmond, VA
$289,731
12.9%
$1,429
10.8%
1.6%
4.3%
New Orleans, LA
$239,869
11.6%
$1,316
7.3%
1.9%
5.1%
Buffalo, NY
$221,880
23.7%
$1,225
9.2%
1.7%
10.2%
Raleigh, NC
$353,248
20.3%
$1,600
14.0%
3.0%
-2.9%
Birmingham, AL
$204,114
14.0%
$1,271
9.0%
2.1%
1.2%
Salt Lake City, UT
$510,010
26.3%
$1,547
13.5%
1.0%
4.6%
*Table ordered by market size
The Zillow Real Estate Market Reports are monthly overviews of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Real Estate Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Reports is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 1996. Mortgage and home loan data is typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.
As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.
Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rent-prices-soar-beyond-pre-pandemic-projections-301358676.html
SOURCE Zillow
