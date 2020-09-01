Concessions offered by landlords to entice renters have nearly doubled across the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak began - The percentage of rental listings featuring concessions rose from 16.2% in February to 30.4% in July. Year-over-year rent growth has slowed from 3.9% to 1.2% over the same period. - Rentals in multifamily buildings have concessions attached more than other rental types. Free weeks of rent is, by far, the most common offer, followed by a reduced or waived deposit. - Among the top 50 U.S. metro areas, concessions are most common in Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Austin.