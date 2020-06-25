SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The country is reopening in phases and companies who stand a chance of rebounding must first address two main barriers to recovery—mindset and a missing blueprint.
inviteCHANGE (iC,) a trusted coaching organization that has been equipping executives and Fortune 500 companies for more than 20 years, announces the Return To Work initiative. In only 3 steps over 30 days, iC will guide companies in creating a recovery blueprint that addresses the most urgent questions business leaders have right now: Where do we begin? How do I assure my team that they're safe? How do we transform interactions in the office and with customers? How do we get our momentum back quickly?
Launching this week as a 30-day-recovery challenge, leaders first take the comprehensive, free Leader Mindset Inventory. Step two is live connection with a credentialed advisor for a pro-bono, custom recovery roadmap that answers those urgent questions. Step three; leaders can implement the mindset recovery roadmap themselves, or choose to reduce overwhelm and accelerate recovery by having an advisor implement alongside them— to include ongoing coaching for themselves, their team or their company.
"The world is embracing a "new" normal, but there's nothing normal about what's coming," said Janet M. Harvey, CEO of inviteCHANGE. "As team leaders and employees grapple to find a new rhythm, focusing now on leadership skills and workplace climate will make the lasting difference."
The Return To Work initiative introduces leaders to new elements for generating a more efficient, collaborative and trusting workplace. The initiative also offers tools to quickly adapt how work gets done during these turbulent times. America now has a champion to ready our communities to Return To Work -- Better than Before.
Learn more about the Return To Work initiative at returntowork2020.com.
ABOUT inviteCHANGE Founded in 1997 by CEO Janet M. Harvey, recognized industry champion, inviteCHANGE (iC) has delivered generative learning and coaching experiences for leaders on a local, national and global scale. Being generative is the dynamic capacity to originate, create, learn and produce results. iC leaders were bold champions for coaching from the beginning, as coaching emerged in the early 90's as a distinct field of practice in North America. iC contributed thousands of volunteer hours to clarify and articulate the standards for effective coaching practice, as well as approaches for curriculum, to ensure industry consistency and excellence while supporting the unique artfulness of each coach trained. iC sustains its roots today as volunteer leaders for the International Coaching Federation by being practicing ICF Credentialed Member coaches, Certified Mentor Coaches and Delivery Leaders offering innovations for coaching training, advanced coaching development, coaching services and the application of coaching in organizational settings. iC has trained thousands of individuals to become professional, credentialed coaches and to apply a coach-approach as leaders in organizations.
