BELFAIR, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Root Sciences has been supplying premium extraction, distillation and post processing solutions to the commercial cannabis industry since 2015 and is proud to announce a new economical addition to their distillation lineup, the VKL 70-S.
Designed and manufactured in Germany, these machines are expertly engineered to produce distillate that can be used in a wide variety of products commonly found on the market today. The VKL 70-S has a throughput capability of typically 1.3 liters per hour, with a maximum of 3.5 liters per hour. The footprint on this model was specifically designed for maximum laboratory space efficiency, measuring 6.6' x 2.3' x 6.6'.
The VKL 70-S provides processors with an economical solution for reliable production of high-potency distillate.
"Many clients have been searching for additional distillation solutions that meet their budget and throughput requirements with the quality of the VTA name behind it. As we expand our product line to cover those market segments, we are excited to introduce the VKL 70-S. VTA has been the premier worldwide manufacturer of distillation systems for many industries for over 25 years. Root Sciences and VTA introduced distillation equipment to the cannabis industry in 2015, and since then the product line has become an industry standard with hundreds of machines in operation worldwide." -Forrest Didier, Chief Executive Officer, Root Sciences
"VTA and Root Sciences have worked together to introduce a new product line that has significantly decreased the cost yet increased the throughput capabilities for clients. We are excited to build on the phenomenal success of the distillation line with this new model." -Oliver Stoll, Chief Executive Officer, VTA
About Root Sciences:
Root Sciences is the global leader in the distribution of equipment and support services for processing facilities in the cannabis and hemp industries, providing premium extraction, distillation and other post- processing technologies as well as business planning and lab/facility design and consulting services. For more information about Root Sciences and their new lines of equipment, please visit http://www.rootsciences.com.
About VTA:
VTA Verfahrenstechnische Anlagen GmbH & Co. KG, based in Niederwinkling, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the MAX STREICHER GmbH & Co. KG aA and specialized in the field of thermal process engineering. The main focus of production is thin film and short path distillation plants at laboratory, pilot and industrial scale. For more information about VTA, please visit http://www.vta-process.de.
Root Sciences on Social:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsciences
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rootsciences
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rootsciences
Website: https://www.rootsciences.com
Media Contact
Lauren Hitt, Root Sciences, +1 2067517727, lauren@rootsciences.com
SOURCE Root Sciences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.