BELFAIR, Wash., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Root Sciences and VTA joined forces in 2015 to introduce one of the first distillation equipment solutions to the cannabis processing market. Today, they've expanded their options to the market with 8 new standard distillation models, now ranging from a throughput of .65L to 22L per hour, with larger custom options available.
Machines are available to suit a range of operations, from small-scale labs focusing on the recreational THC market, all the way up to large hemp processing facilities focusing on industrial-scale CBD production, and everything in between.
Root Sciences has a wealth of experience working with suppliers and manufacturers to tailor equipment specifically to the hemp and cannabis industries, with honest and accurate throughput/yield rates that reflect that.
"VTA has been the premier manufacturer of distillation systems worldwide for many industries for over 25 years. Since introducing their equipment to the cannabis industry in 2015, the VTA lineup has become an industry standard with hundreds of machines in operation worldwide. Root Sciences is excited to expand the current lineup and introduce several new options for our clients in terms of both price and throughput capacity. These changes allow Root Sciences to offer more economical solutions to the market as well as provide significant performance increases to our clients."
-Forrest Didier, Chief Executive Officer, Root Sciences
"Root Sciences' leadership in the cannabis industry has been crucial in tailoring VTA's advanced systems for this industry and introducing tailored solutions for their clients. The success of the VKL has been phenomenal and we look forward to expanding this with the new models we are introducing."
-Oliver Stoll, Chief Executive Officer, VTA
About Root Sciences:
Root Sciences is the global leader in the distribution of equipment and support services for processing facilities in the cannabis and hemp industries, providing premium extraction, distillation and other post-processing technologies as well as business planning and lab/facility design and consulting services. For more information about Root Sciences and their new lines of equipment, please visit http://www.rootsciences.com.
About VTA:
VTA Verfahrenstechnische Anlagen GmbH & Co. KG, based in Niederwinkling, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the MAX STREICHER GmbH & Co. KG aA and specialized in the field of thermal process engineering. The main focus of production is thin film and short path distillation plants at laboratory, pilot and industrial scale. For more information about VTA, visit http://www.vta-process.de.
