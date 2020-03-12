SEATTLE, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people are already feeling the very real impacts of Climate Change. Youth have organized around the global to advocate for change. One Seattle teenager is advocating by publishing a book targeted at educating youth titled Kid's Guide to Helping the Planet.
The author, Kai Brown, gained notoriety from publishing his first book titled Kid's Guide to Life with Food Allergies and raising $10,000 on Kickstarter across almost 100 donors. Having severe allergies himself, this book focused on educating parents and children dealing with this serious condition. After reaching top #4 food allergy books on Amazon and selling thousands of copies, he is now tackling the topic of Climate Change to help make a difference.
His efforts started last winter when Kai and his family discussed ideas on how he could help other people, especially youth, better understand Climate Change.
Kid's Guide to Helping the Planet has reached the top 50 books on Amazon for Children Social Issues and has already sold a couple of thousand copies. The book was even endorsed by several climate scientist and activists. Kai will donate all proceeds from the book to Climate Change research and he has over 1,000 preordered copies to donate to schools, organizations, and bookstores across the region.
You can learn more at https://kidshelpingtheplanet.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.