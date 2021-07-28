SEATTLE, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Emerald, Seattle's newest luxury condominium tower located above Pike Place Market and downtown's newly renovated waterfront, has announced it has reached a significant sales milestone of over 50 percent sold. Completed in late 2020, The Emerald's 40-story, faceted-glass tower represents the city's newest ground-up residential high-rise bringing a new sophisticated collection of 262 signature studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses to Seattle's most coveted location. Following a successful first-half of 2021, totaling $50M in sales in the first two quarters of this year alone, The Emerald's continued transaction velocity confirms its position as the city's fastest selling and most attractive downtown residential high-rise available to buyers in today's current market.
"The Emerald represents the very best of what Seattle has to offer," said Dehlan Gwo, Director of Marketing and Sales for Create World Real Estate, developer of The Emerald. "Our buyers are purchasing a timeless piece of the city and are eager to plant their roots in the heart of our thriving downtown. We look forward to continue leading downtown's revival and excited for our new owners to call Seattle's waterfront home."
The Emerald's remaining private residences comprises a variety of floor plans including studios-, one-,two- and one-bedrooms with dens starting from $434,000. Featuring the finest finishes, residences offer wide-plank European White Oak hardwood flooring, custom wood cabinetry with integrated lighting, and quartz counter tops. Residences also include spacious walk-in closets, Latch touchless and keyless entry technology for seamless and secure access, and floor-to-ceiling glass window allowing abundant natural light and incredible views.
The Emerald is also currently selling its exclusive 22-residence penthouse collection offering two-, three, and four-bedroom single-story residences up to ~3,948 square feet ranging from $3M to $10.9M. Located on the uppermost residential floors 34 through 38, each penthouse boasts over 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, hand-selected premium materials including natural stone slab countertops and backsplash, natural stone floors, and custom wood cabinetry with integrated lighting. Kitchens come fully equipped with appliances by Miele including a premium refrigerator with custom panelized door, gas cooktop, black and stainless-steel wall oven and top-performing dishwasher with custom panelized door. Thoughtfully designed bathroom suites feature natural stone, radiant heated flooring, and full-height natural stone showers with glass enclosures. Top-of-the-line fixtures include cutting-edge Dornbracht polished chrome bath and shower fittings alongside custom wood cabinetry and sleek Kohler soaking bathtubs.
"The Emerald has experienced incredible interest both locally and nationally from buyers seeking pied-à-terre to first time homebuyers," said Josh Nasvik, Managing Director at Polaris Pacific, The Emerald's sales and marketing team. "Downtown Seattle continues to be one of the most desirable neighborhoods for luxury condominiums in Seattle and has proven to be a resilient market in the past year. We celebrate this momentous sales milestone which signals the comeback of downtown as people recognize that now is the time reinvest in the city."
The Emerald delivers highly curated amenities thoughtfully designed to enhance the building's premier location and breathtaking unobstructed views. All Emerald residents enjoy access to a full-floor indoor outdoor rooftop amenity deck and Olympic Room, an impressive double-height glass-encased club room with catering kitchen and indoor and outdoor lounge and firepits opening to the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A third-floor indoor and outdoor amenity space designed with vibrant exposure to Second Avenue provides owners an outdoor pet run, pet spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio and guest suite. For added convenience, all residents of The Emerald are provided on-demand access to Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles through a unique partnership with Envoy Technologies. Additionally, as a result of an exclusive partnership with adjacent luxury boutique hotel, Thompson Seattle, all Emerald owners enjoy a uniquely curated food and beverage experience made up of discounted meals at Conversation, Thompson Seattle's signature restaurant, and a secret signature cocktail menu at The Nest, the hotel's striking rooftop bar and lounge.
For a complete five-star hotel experience, award-winning hospitality management and consulting company Columbia Hospitality provides The Emerald owners with highly personalized concierge services, premier hospitality and elevated safety and security standards. Owners enjoy a rich calendar of resident events and experiences, as well as exclusive resident discounts and complimentary upgrades to various attractions, hotels, resort and golf courses across Seattle and the United States.
Located at Second and Stewart, The Emerald's central location provides easy access to Pike Place Market's vibrant neighborhood made up of a fresh mix of small businesses, top-rated restaurants and bars, world-class museums, galleries and more. In addition to being within one block of the waterfront's future redevelopment including the future overlook walk, the Seattle Aquarium Ocean Pavilion and various plazas and parks along the boardwalk, The Emerald sits 30 minutes from SeaTac International Airport and near Seattle's growing tech campuses across downtown and South Lake Union.
